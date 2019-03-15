×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apex Legends: 4 more things everyone wants in Season 1 of Apex Legends 

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
16   //    15 Mar 2019, 18:07 IST

Via Apex Legends
Via Apex Legends

The first season of Apex Legends is about to roll out along with the battle pass. The game has been gaining a lot of popularity but there is always room for more. Here are 4 things that we want in the near future in Apex Legends -

*Ranked queues are the backbone of almost every multiplayer game. Ranked queues keep the game competitive and give every player a motive to grind. It allows the player base to show their skills in a better fashion. It also filters the players according to their skill level. For example, if you are average at the game, you will most likely face other average players in the ranked queue instead of facing a much-experienced squad.

*Apex Legends currently only has one game mode which is the standard battle royale. Introducing new game modes could spice up things. New modes are always appreciated and it also gives the players an option to blow off some steam. Fortnite is known for introducing interactive game modes from time to time and maybe Apex Legends can do something similar.

*With the introduction of new things, it also increases the chance of more bugs and glitches. There are already multiple crash issues in the game. There is also a problem which makes the game laggy. Moving into season 1, it is important to make the game more optimal and bug-free.

* Lastly, the game needs to introduce achievements or items that can be rewarded to players for their progression in the Battle pass. Introducing specific missions or tasks for players will keep the community more active. It will give players a sense of satisfaction after the target is achieved. Rewarding players with exclusive items or something along those lines will make the battle pass even more valuable.

Keep in mind that Battle pass is not necessary and it won't affect your in-game stats in any way.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Apex Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Apex Legends: 4 things everyone wants in Season 1 of Apex Legends 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass Delayed
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1: Battle Pass will release on March 12 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Tips: How to revive dead teammates in Apex Legends
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Characters: Beginners guide to Pathfinder 
RELATED STORY
Will Apex Legends Mobile dethrone PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Apex Legend PC/PS4/Xbox One: Major changes coming to your favorite legends, starting Apex Legends Season 1 update
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Octane and Wattson: Everything We Know About The Apex Legends New Characters
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends News: Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players Worldwide, Demolishes Fortnite's Record
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass Release Date is nearer than you think
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us