Apex Legends: 4 things everyone wants in Season 1 of Apex Legends

The first season of Apex Legends is about to roll out along with the battle pass. The game has been gaining a lot of popularity but there is always room for more. Here are 4 things that we want in the near future in Apex Legends -

A new map could refresh all the excitement amongst the fans. The game has only been out for a month and people have been griding like crazy. It won't be long before players will start to feel the repetitiveness and boredom. A new map will definitely spice things up. However, it's incredibly hard from the developers perspective to do so. It is possible during the mid-season or a temporary map which brings a certain flavour to the game. One of the things that everyone really wants is multiple queue options in the game. There is only squad option as of now (3 players) and everyone will love if we get multiple options. It's really surprising that there is no Solo queue option in the game. An option to queue up as a solo or more than 3 players in a squad is much needed. Apex Legends is a free to play game which has been booming. With this amount of players, it also attracts a lot of cheaters and hackers. This has already started with tons of videos surfacing regarding hackers. Respawn did ban upwards of 350K players but there is no in-game report system. You can report players manually but that method is really tedious and half of the player base doesn't even know about that. An in-game report system should definitely be considered. All the skins for weapons and champions in the game really seem mediocre. There are some skins which are decent but most of the skins seem really pale and doesn't please the eye. The skin quality needs to be improved.

