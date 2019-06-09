Apex Legends: All the new content coming for the final few weeks of Season 1

VIa Apex Legends

Respawn revealed tons of new content at E3 2019. This included things like new guns, a new character, and more skins, etc. However, all these will come with Season 2. But as we know, Season 1 hasn't ended yet. Here is what we are getting for the remainder of the season-

Apex Legends introduced their first-ever limited time event with the Legendary Hunt event this week. Legends can compete to enter the all-new Apex Elite queue. For a limited time, players who finish in the top 5 of the standard queue will get an option to enter the Elite queue. There you will be matched against all the top players who previously finished in the top 5 in their respective queues.

You can complete Legend of the Hunt challenges to earn exclusive rewards. The rewards include Bloodhound's Master of the Hunt Skin (Epic), the Wolfpack G7 Scout and the legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take.

During the event, all the Battle Pass owners will earn free Honour Prey for R-301. If you hit level 15 on the Battle Pass you will get Night Terror Wraith skin. You can also earn a complete whole level on your Battle Pass daily by finishing top 5 in any queue. Double XP event is already running for the weekends. In this period you will earn twice the XP per match to gain more levels on your Battle Pass.

Keep an eye on the in-game store for some exclusive cosmetics. The items in the store will rotate so be sure to grab them.

This should round off the event along with Season 1 of Apex Legends. The game has definitely dipped in terms of popularity but with Season 2 on the horizon, it might rise again. Season 2 will start in the first week of July bringing in a lot of new content so stay tuned for more.