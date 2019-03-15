Apex Legends: Battle Pass delayed

Via Apex Legends

Fans have been waiting for the Battle Pass for season 1 which has now be delayed even further. According to the report, the Battle Pass was expected to be launched on 12th March however it has been delayed now.

Community manager Jay Frechette took to Reddit to explain the ongoing situation--"There's lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet," Frechette said. "We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth. There's stuff in there that is very old, or things we've tried in the past and cut--remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas--and some of it may be things we're still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it'll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next."

Data miners have been hovering the game since its release. There have been tons of leak already which have made fans even more emphatic. Some of the major leaks include new champion Octane which is almost confirmed at this point and new weapons and skins. The price of Battle Pass was also revealed which is around 950 apex coins(10 USD). Of course, these are just leaks and nothing is guaranteed as of now.

The Battle Pass will officially start the season 1 of Apex Legends. Purchasing Battle Pass won't be necessary and similar to other games it will just enable extra rewards. This concept is widely used in popular games like PUBG, Fortnite and Rainbow Six Siege. There was no information regarding the release date but it should be arriving pretty soon.

