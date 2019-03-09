Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 FAQ: All you need to know about the Release date, New Characters, Price and more!

Season one battle pass is hot news among the Apex Legends gamers. But there is no clear indication of any information from the developers about it. However, in this article, we will talk about the expected release date and other information that you will be glad to know.

When is the release date of the Battle Pass Season 1?

Previously Respawn had mentioned that the Season one Battle Pass will go live sometime during March 2019. But, according to DailyEsports, the Battle Pass will be released on March 12.

What will be the duration of Battle Pass Seasons?

One season will last for 3 months and in 2019 there will be a total of 4 seasons.

What will be the cost of Battle Pass?

The season one Battle Pass will cost around $10, considering the other battle pass costs of PUBG and Fortnite. However, Respawn has not shared any information regarding the price. But what we know so far is that the Battle Pass will not be a purchasable item with the coins, it will be a static item in the in-game shop of Apex Legends.

How will the Battle Pass work in the game?

According to the data miners, the Battle Pass will be of two types. Diamond tier battle pass and Free battle pass. So, there is a high chance that there will be exclusive cosmetics rewards with the battle pass just like we see in PUBG and other battle royale games. There might be some tasks or challenges that will be needed to complete to rank up in the tiers and unlock rewards as you go high.

What about the new Legend?

Yes, it has been found by data mining that a new legend is on its way. Most probably it is Octane. Chances are very high that Octane will come into the game with the introduction of Battle Pass Season one.

What are the other new features?

With the introduction of the battle pass, new cosmetics, skins, loots, and yes new hero (most likely) will be there in Apex Legends.

That's all from this upcoming update. What do you guys think? Are you excited about it? Please let us know in the comments below!

