Apex Legends Battle Royale Tips: 3 Characters which can get you easy wins

Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass is not yet out, but there are still a lot of things to do in the game. Apex Legends is the first battle royale game after Fortnite, in which being far away from your enemy is not going to make you safe.

Apex Legends offers players fast movements and verticality. This makes the battles in Apex Legends more intense. Apex Legends is a game where you need a good strategy, teamwork, knowledge of each and every legend, map knowledge and other things.

The game also encourages or rather forces people to take quick decisions, without which you don't stand a chance. Everything will be over within a few seconds. To make Apex Legends a little easier for you, we have sorted one of the best trios in the game. These characters amplify the main powers and gameplay of each other. With good teamwork and character knowledge, you can get an easy win. So, without any further ado lets look at the list of characters.

#1 Bangalore

Bangalore can use smoke screen and airstrikes as her special attacks. Meanwhile, the smoke screen can be used in close combat situations, which benefits Bloodhound as he can detect nearby enemies. There are several ways in which these characters' special attacks can be combined. The above-mentioned tip is the easiest one.

#2 Wraith

Wraith can use portals to create a getaway or to avoid damage and escape a battle as she can travel inter-dimensionally. Wraith can be used when things with Bangalore and Bloodhound go wrong. Wraith can work as a team's last resort, either to bring them back in the game or for providing support and an easy getaway. Wraith's portal skills can also be used intelligently to set up traps.

#3 Bloodhound

I personally think that Bloodhound and Bangalore are two overpowered characters. Using Bangalore's skills to surprise your enemies while killing them easily with Bloodhound's skills is an easy way to grab a victory. Bloodhound's main attack amplifies his speed and shows enemy footsteps which makes it easier to hunt.

