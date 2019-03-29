Apex Legends Code Red Tournament: Schedule and Format of the $25,000 Tournament

Image Courtesy: Apex Legends

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends is a free-to-play Battle Royale game that competes with the likes of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite: Battle Royale. Since its launch, the game has become a tremendous success, surpassing several Fortnite records along the way.

Apex Legends has a very active community, and Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect and online gaming platform BoomTV have come together to host a Code Red tournament with a prize pool of $25,000. Find out all the details of the tournament format and schedule below.

Apex Legends Code Red Tournament Schedule

The Code Red tournament takes place on 29 March 2019 from 1 pm PST.

Apex Legends Code Red Tournament Format

Eight teams comprising of three players each will be competing in the tournament for the top prize. Seven teams consist of professional players while the eighth will go to the team that wins the qualifying tournament.

The Code Red tournament features a double-elimination bracket with the teams competing in public matches. Custom matchmaking is still not available in Apex Legends.

Teams compete against each other over three separate matches and must outscore the opposition to take the round. A win nets the team eight points while each kill provides a bonus point.

The tournament bracket and results would be updated constantly as the tournament progresses. If there is a tie after the three rounds, the winner is selected based on the most wins, and then, the most damage dealt over the three rounds. Another tie would mean that there would be a fourth round between the teams to decide the winner.

Regarding the prize money, the first-placed team will receive $13,000 while the second and the third-placed teams net $7,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Apex Legends is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

