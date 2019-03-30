×
Apex Legends Code Red Tournament: Where to watch the $25,000 tournament that features Dr Disrespect, Chappie and more

Kredy
ANALYST
News
8   //    30 Mar 2019, 00:39 IST

Image Courtesy: Apex Legends
Image Courtesy: Apex Legends

The latest entry into the popular Battle Royale genre, Apex Legends, has taken the world by storm, with the game setting multiple records within a month of its release. The extreme popularity of the title means it has already managed to carve out a huge fanbase, and there are several Apex Legends tournaments popping up with massive prize money. One such tournament is Apex Legends Code Red, which has a prize pool of $25,000.

Find below all the streaming details of the tournament:

Apex Legends Code Red Tournament Schedule

The tournament will kick-off on 29 March 2019 at 1 pm PST. Code Red will feature eight teams of three players each, out of which seven teams are comprised of professional players. The other team makes it through to the tournament by winning a qualifying tournament.

Where to watch Apex Legends Code Red?

The Code Red tournament would be broadcast live through the official Twitch channel of EsportsArena. Also, the tournament would be available on the Twitch channel of Dr Disrespect, who is the official host of the competition.

The tournament bracket and the scores would be updated live as the tournament progresses, and one can view the same on BoomTV.

The winning team receives $13,000 while the second and third-placed teams take home $7,000 and $5,000 respectively. Double elimination bracket will be used for the tournament with each team playing in three maps during a single match. The team with the most points will take the win, and the points are awarded as follows:

Win - 8 points

Kill - 1 point

A tie is decided by considering the most wins and then, the most kills over the series of matches. If the tie still exists, a fourth match will be played between the teams to decide the winner.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. 

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Contact Us Advertise with Us