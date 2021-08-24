Apex Legends dataminer finds hints to new "Tropic Island" map in game files

Apex Legends has quickly become one of the strongest battle royales to hit the scene since 2019. The game's popularity spiked even further recently when Call of Duty: Warzone professionals like Cloakzy and ex-Fortnite players like Tfue began streaming and playing Apex Legends.

The hype surrounding the game is something developer Respawn Entertainment has been working tirelessly to maintain, and this effort, a new map may be due quite soon. A prominent Apex Legends dataminer by the name of "Shrugtal" has uncovered evidence of a new potential new map coming to the game soon.

All we know about Apex Legends' next map "Tropic Island"

Shrugtal's investigation into the Apex Legends game files after season 10 Emergence has led him to some interesting findings.

The existence of 'Tropic Island' has not been a mystery since files pointing to its existence were found way back in August 2020, meaning Respawn Entertainment has been working on the map since.

The potential release cycle of the map also lines up with past patterns as the last two maps, World's Edge and Olympus, both released after a three to four season gap each.

The mp_rr_tropic_island file name was leaked recently as well when a developer accidentally showed their map list to the Apex Legends community during a devstream.

One of the strongest indicators of the new map is the presence of a modified Trident texture titled "hover_vehicle_tropics". This links the Trident to the Tropic Island map as a mode of locomotion, hinting that its scale could be similar to Olympus where on-foot movement isn't fast enough.

The new muddy Trident (Image via Shrugtal, YouTube)

Scripts titled "mp_rr_ai_wildlife" point to the existence of AI elements in the new map that may be working against the player, much like how Prowlers protect loot from players in World's Edge Bloodhound Trials.

The new map's location is predicted to be Gaea, the home planet of Rampart, Caustic, and Crypto as there have been multiple references to this in the episodic Apex Legends comics from each season.

Note: While datamined elements are more reliable than rumors and leaks, they're not a confirmation of things to come. Players are advised to take these findings with a grain of salt.

Also read: Top 5 map addons GTA 6 can feature from other open-world games

Edited by Ashish Yadav