Apex Legends: Developers are testing a system that punishes quitters

Apex Legends just recently fixed a bug which saw players progress system go down to 0, losing all Battle Pass purchases too. The bug has since been fixed and Apex Legends developers Respawn has silently included a new feature with the latest update. Players have noticed if that there is a 5-minute cooldown from finding games if a player has quit 3 consecutive games mid-game.

This is a feature that is in Respawn's pipeline, to punish players for leaving the game too early or too frequently. There is currently no system in place for this. Losing a member of your squad mid-game can be devastating to your win rate chances. No additional player is placed in the queue to replace the person who quit.

Players are allowed to leave mid-game if they have been eliminated but it is generally not advised. Since you can respawn your teammates in Apex Legends, there is a good chance that you and your team can make a comeback. That won't be possible if the dead players has already quit the game.

Respawn's Community Manager posted the below on the Apex Legends subreddit:

So internally, we have been working on and testing this feature but it wasn't our intention or plan to have it go live with the update that went out today. There was a piece of script that was missing and caused the leaving match early penalty to be turned on when it shouldn't be. That's why it wasn't in the patch notes.

We updated the script, tested with QA and it's now disabled for all platforms. We don't have an ETA for if or when this would come out for real. Apologies for the confusion.

It is an interesting feature which has seen successful implementations in games such as Dota 2, where leaving can cause serious penalties to your teammates. There is no update on when this feature will be live but we do know that Respawn is working on making such a system to make the game fairer.

