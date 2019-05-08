×
Apex Legends: EA confirms mobile version in development

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
14   //    08 May 2019, 19:59 IST

Image result for apex legends mobile

EA has confirmed in an investors' call that it will be launching a mobile version of the Titanfall-based Battle Royale, Apex Legends. EA publicly had a conference call regarding financial earnings for the last quarter of Financial Year 2019 and Apex Legends was among its best performers.

The Battle Royale genre has gained tremendous momentum over the last few years. PUBG quickly became the most played game on Steam and Xbox (albeit, very buggy on the Xbox initially). Fortnite released not long after and crushed PUBG to hold the top spot for the most profitable and played Battle Royale.

Battle Royales have also become oversaturated, with the arrival of Counter Strike's Danger Zone, CoD Black Ops 4's Blackout and many more who wanted a slice of the pie after seeing success from competitors.

Apex Legends has been an exception. It came out with unique concepts which were later copied by Fortnite (such as the respawning feature). It garnered over 50 million players in just 3 months of its release, growing faster than Fortnite initially. However, it's not quite made it there yet.

EA now needs to capitalize on the mobile market, just like PUBG and Fortnite did. Releasing on the mobile market gave the games a huge boost in an ever-growing mobile market. Thankfully that's now happening.

EA did not do as well as they hoped with AAA titles such as Anthem which was released in the same month. Delaying Titanfall 3 was also a great decision and it gave us a really great Battle Royale game.

Apex Legends received a new hero and a Season 1 Battle Pass fairly quickly, although the Battle Pass was somewhat lacklustre and easy to complete. But this has been the case in the early stages of all Battle Royales.

Apex Legends Season 2 information and new hero information will be showcased in E3 2019 this year.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Apex Legends
