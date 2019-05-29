Apex Legends: FACEIT announces $50,000 Apex Legends tournament

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 29 May 2019, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via FACEIT

It seems like something is finally going in Apex Legends' favour. Tournament organizers FACEIT have announced that they will be hosting the first ever licensed tournament for Apex Legends. This will be an official tournament and the first time that Apex Legends will get its own circuit.

The tournament will feature 16 teams in 8 separate events. The total prize pool for the events is 50,000 USD which will be distributed evenly among the 8 events.

There is no official statement regarding the teams that have been invited to take part, but we do know for a fact that major organizations will be a part of this tournament. Some of the teams that are confirmed for the tournament are: Cloud 9, TSM, Immortals, G2 Esports, SKT, NRG.

The tournament will begin on May 31 and will be broadcast on the FACEIT platform. James Bardolph and Daniel ‘DDK’ Kapadia are confirmed to join the casting line up while the rest of line up is yet to be revealed. Bardolph and Kapadia are among the most popular casters in the CS:GO community.

“This is the first event where these titans of the esports industry can really show what their Apex Legends rosters are made of and we’re thrilled to play a part in establishing the competitive ecosystem for one of the most exciting titles in the world right now,” said Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of FACEIT.

“We’ve created a dynamic setup which will split the broadcast between the teams streaming online and the team and broadcast talent in our studio in Santa Monica for a seamless viewer experience for fans.”

One thing to keep in mind is that Apex Legends doesn't have an option for custom lobbies so it would be interesting to see if they add this feature or just run the tournament on public servers.

Stick to Sportskeeda for other Videogame news and updates.