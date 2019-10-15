Everything you need to know about Apex Legends' Fight or Fright event that launches today

Apex Legends Fight or Fright event banner

The launch of Apex Legends Season 3 took everyone by surprise. The sheer amount of new content along with an amazing playable character and an overpowered gun "The Charge Rifle" clearly highlighted why the game is one of the best battle royale games out there in the market. The developers are just getting started and there's a lot to come shortly.

Apex Legends Halloween Event Fight or Fright is going to release today worldwide. The event comes with a timed exclusive game mode called Shadowfall. The new trailer for the event showcases the new game mode, skins, character and much more.

Here's what the official event description states:

Darkness descends on Kings Canyon with the Fight or Fright Collection Event! Experience Kings Canyon at night as you jump into an exciting new limited-time mode, Shadowfall, where a mysterious figure delivers his warped version of the Apex games, which turns fallen Legends into the undead. Plus, score spookily cool cosmetics and more when you join the shadows!

While the new event can be quite overwhelming at the beginning, you don't have to worry as we are here to summarize some of the most important things about the event.

Apex Legends Shadowfall game mode is a solo game mode that introduces the night version of Kings Canyon with a grim and dark Halloween theme.

Shadowfall is a timed exclusive mode and will be available from October 15, 2019, till November 5, 2019.

Players can buy event-exclusive skins and other in-game items using Apex Coins, Crafting Metals and Apex Packs.

The event features Lifeline's Heirloom which can be unlocked after you have unlocked every item in the event.

Unlike Iron Crown event you don't have to pay any extra money to get the Heirloom set.

Players who die in the game will respawn as an undead version of their legend.

These undead legends are known as the Shadow Squad.

Shadow Squad players can respawn infinitely upon getting killed until the match is finished.

Shadow Squad players cannot use weapons but in return, they are more agile and have a more powerful melee attack.

To win the match, the last 10 surviving legends have to reach an evac ship.

To win the match, the last 10 surviving legends have to reach an evac ship.