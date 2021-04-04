Apex Legends to finally get private match lobbies for all players soon

While in conversation with the BrownGirlGamerCode, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier recently shed light on the game's plans of incorporating the private match feature in a future update.

Apex Legends has been on quite a roll since its surprise drop all the way back in 2019, and Respawn Entertainment has been receptive to the community. The Apex community has been pretty vocal regarding the implementation of a private match lobby feature for all players across the board and not just tournaments. It seems that the request will finally be accepted.

This mode allows for organizers to create private lobbies upon being provided admin codes by Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends to finally get a private match lobbies for all players soon

Game director Chad Grenier went into detail regarding the implementation of the new feature but maintained that there's currently no timeline for it. Apex Legends typically implements major changes such as this alongside the release of a new Season.

During the conversation, he was quoted as saying:

“We made that support [for tournament mode] crossplay as well, so it can be used on console and on PC, or even a mixed lobby using crossplay. We have a separate effort that we’re doing to make it go public. I don’t have a timeline, but we’re trying to make that go as quickly as possible, where we offer the private match feature available for anybody who plays Apex.”

While no date or timeline has been confirmed for the release of the feature, fans are pretty excited at the prospect of closed lobbies. Private match lobbies have been a fixture of the online multiplayer genre ever since the days of Xbox Live, and it has been missing from Apex Legends.

Private match lobbies are essential to the local multiplayer experience, and Apex Legends is ripe for the inclusion of a feature such as this. Season 9 of Apex Legends is set to drop on May 3rd.