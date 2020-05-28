(picture credits: AllThingsHow)

Apex Legends boasts of an impressive number of weapons at your disposal, all of which can be extremely dangerous if used correctly and with skill.

There are guns on this list that you might rank higher than the other, but it is mostly down to your play-style and level of comfort with the weapon. Apex Legends encourages players to try out different weapons as different Legends can make better use of certain guns.

For example, Bangalore and Octane can close in distances pretty fast and deal a lot of damage with a fast SMG like R99 or an AR like R-301. However, Crypto is better suited to using Sniper Rifles as they can pick off targets from a distance while operating their Drone.

Apex Legends: Weapon Tier List Season 5

As there is no gun in Apex legends that is completely unusable, there is no F Tier as every gun in the game has a purpose.

D Tier

1) Mozambique

Mozambique in Apex Legends

Even though the Mozambique is a decent enough weapon for a hot drop fight instantly in a game, it makes no sense to hold on to the Mozambique after the drop. Even with the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up, the gun isn't less of a meme even now.

However, its still a great option for an immediate hot-drop fight with Shotgun Bolt attachment.

C Tier

1) Sentinel

Sentinel in Apex Legends

Sniper Rifles were introduced as an entirely new class in Apex Legends after Season 3 despite several snipers in the game such as the Triple Take and Longbow existing in the game using other ammo types.

Sentinel was a brand-new weapon introduced in the game in Season 4, and was interesting because it used Shield Batteries to charge up and destroy shields specifically in one shot.

However in Season 5, it was given a slight buff by utlising Shield Cells instead of Shield Batteries but it still not that effective of a sniper rifle, given its extremely slow reload time and rate of fire.

2) Triple Take

Triple Take in Apex Legends

This Sniper Rifle had much potential as a triple-barelled sniper rifle that shoots with a significant spread. However, the game made changes to the meta and had Triple Take now take Sniper ammo instead of Energy Ammo.

The Triple Take is still useful when used with a Precision Choke attachment, but it still not effective as other Snipers in its class. However, the very low bullet drop makes this a decent enough weapon.

3) P2020

P2020 in Apex Legends

Dangerously close to the D Tier, the P2020 just escapes the bottom tier due to its higher Magazine Size and Rate of Fire. It is useful much in the same way as the Mozambique but it doesn't make enough sense to keep it around through the game.

It is a good hot drop fight weapon, but has little use outside of it.

4) Alternator

Alternator in Apex Legends

The Alternator recieved a slight buff in Season 5, increasing its Magazine Size, but it is still not effective enough to be bumped up to B Tier. While the Disruptor rounds made the Alternator a good weapon to shred Shields in Apex Legends Season 2, the hop-up has been abandoned since.

The Alternator ranks at the top of the C Tier and just falls short of the B-Tier, it is a decent weapon in the first few minutes of the game, but players should drop it for an RE-45 or VK-47 Flatline.

B Tier

1) RE-45

RE-45 in Apex Legends

One of the better pistols in the game, the RE-45 is underrated due to its smaller profile and it dealing only 12 damage per round. However, the Rate of Fire of the 45 and the manageable Recoil makes this an extremely effective weapon.

It is a great weapon if you want to deal a lot of damage really quickly and switch over to a more poweful weapon to finish your opponet off quickly. It is a great mid-level gun capable of winning you a lot of close-range fights.

2) Charge Rifle

Charge Rifle in Apex Legends

A unique Sniper Rifle in the way that it does not just fire off a single round, instead it shoots a beam of energy that can easily help you track an opponent while still dealing damage.

While leading your opponent is standard while using Sniper Rifles in shooters, the Charge Rifles allows you to lead them while also dealing damage, resulting in quick sniper kills from a distance.

The Reload time of the weapon is its only detractor but it is still an effective weapon for players who engage from longer distances in Apex Legends.

3) Havoc

Havoc in Apex Legends

The weapon lives up to its namesake, and can be extremely chaotic in close to mid-range combat as once the weapon locks in, it can deal large amounts of damage fairly quickly.

Season 4of Apex Legends saw it being buffed, and became a favorite of the community. Havoc packs a serious punch but its charge-up time can prove to be fatal when being ambushed by a squad.

4) EVA-8 Shotgun

EVA-8 in Apex Legends

The EVA-8 is an extremely devastating shotgun, while it wont deal the same damage as the Peackeeper or Mastiff, it has a significantly higher Rate of Fire and with the Level 3 Shotgun Bolt, it becomes a monster.

It is capable of dealing a lot of damage within a wide enough spread, however it is only outclasses by other Shotguns due to their extremely high Damage.

5) Longbow DMR

Longbow in Apex Legends

A favourite of the pros and can easily rank up in A-Tier, the Longbow is an extremely dangerous Sniper Rifle. Once equipped with a Skullpiercer Rifling hop-up, the Longbow DMR is extremely powerful.

It can deal a lot of damage with a single round and its Rate of Fire can rival even an AR such as the G7 Scout. With a high Rate of Fire and High Damage, the Longbow DMR is a great weapon.

However, the learning curve of the weapon is a steep one, and players will have to practice with the weapon a lot in Apex Legends.

6) M-600 Spitfire

Spitfire in Apex Legends

Once a favourite of Apex Legends players, the Spitfire has recently seen a decline in the number of players who use it. Mainly due to its high Time to Kill (TTK) meaning the player will have to unload a lot of rounds before they can down their enemy.

While the magazine size is abnormally large, the damage of each individual round is low and thus requires a lot of time to be effective.

A Tier

1) Wingman

Wingman in Apex Legends

A favourite of the Apex Legends fanbase, there is not much to be said about the Wingman as it is an extremely powerful pistol that can deal a lot of damage.

Because its of OP nature, the devs nerfed the Wingman by reducing its Magazine Capacity, which can be countered by finding a Level 3 Extended Mag, after which the Wingman is supremely dangerous.

2) G7 Scout

G7 Scout in Apex Legends

Removed from the Sniper Class to be added to the Assault Rifle class, the G7 Scout can deal a lot of Damage really quickly while also maintaining a decent Rate of Fire.

The G7 is now a favourite of the Apex Legends fan base and is a dangerous weapon for the endgame stage.

3) VK-47 Flatline

Flatline in Apex legends

While not as fast as the R99 or the Hemlok in terms of velocity of rounds, it deals more damage than either of those guns.

The Recoil is manageable and can be deadly accurate while dealing an insane amount of Damage. The Flatline is a great option for mid range fights.

4) L-STAR EMG

L-Star in Apex Legends

The L-Star has been removed from the care package and out in the open in supply bins. Making it an isntant favourite of Apex Legends players.

It is easy to use the L-STAR as it requires no reload, and only overheats with use. It can be used as a burst rifle for mid range combat, or a straight up AR in close range combat.

It is extremely versatile and dangerous.

5) R-301 Carbine

R301 in Apex Legends

The R-301 is perhaps the most beloved weapon of the Apex Legends Fanbase and is clearly evident why. It has a high Rate of Fire and manageable Recoil, making it extremely deadly for close to mid-range combat.

6) Prowler PDW

Prowler in Apex Legends

The Prowler is an excellent example of a ridiculously powerful SMG, as once coupled with the Selectfire Reciver, there are hardly any other weapons that can match the Prowler in effectivness.

Great Rate of Fire and Accuracy makes the Prowler a great A-Tier weapon.

7) Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper in Apex Legends

Although now a care package Gold weapon, the Peackeeper is still a favourite of the Apex Legends fanbase. Dealing an insane amount of Damage at close range, the Precision Choke attachment makes this a formidable weapon.

8) R-99

R99 in Apex Legends

The R-99 is a close range monster, it is perhaps the fastest gun in Apex Legends and can shred enemies extremely quick in close range.

The only detractor for the R-99 is its restriction to close range, as it is not that effective at mid-range.

S Tier

1) Hemlok

Hemlok in Apex Legends

The Hemlok is an extremely accurate burst rifle that can deal high amounts of Damage fairly quickly and maintain sights on the opponenent.

It is useful even in close range but it is a masterful weapon at mid-range.

2) Devotion

Devotion in Apex Legends

Now a supply drop weapon, and rightfully so. As the Devotion was an extremely accurate and devastating weapon when it was available out in the open.

It can shred multiple enemies fairly quickly and is a nightmare at close range.

3) Kraber .50 Cal

Kraber in Apex Legends

The Kraber is simply insane. It can deal 435 Headshot damage, meaning, that regardless of what level Shield the opponent has equipped, it will down them.

The Kraber is extremely powerful for final endgame tactics, as you can pick off enemies advancing towards the circle from far off while maintaining higher ground.

4) Mastiff

Mastiff in Apex Legends

Perhaps bringing the Mastiff out in the open and away from the supply drop was a mistake. As the Mastiff can still deal an insane amount of damage up close with a large spread and can shred anything if close enough.

The Mastiff is hands down, the scariest weapon in the game.