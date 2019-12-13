Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash Event, Free Skins, Free Pathfinder Heirloom Set, How to Start Party at Mirage Voyage Complete Guide

Apex Legends Mirage Holo-Day Event

Apex Legends received its one of the biggest and best holiday events to date. The new event is called Mirage's Holo-Day Bash which comes with a new collection event, a new game mode and a lot of new updates and changes to the game. The new collection event brings a brand new Pathfinder Heirloom set.

There's a lot of thing happening in Apex Legends with the new update. Many new things and changes along with some mini-games which players might find it hard to do or simply ignore it within the midst of the action. In today's guide, we are going to cover every thing on Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash Event.

What is Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash Event? Everything about new game mode Winter Express How to Start Party at Mirage Voyage How to Earn Free Skins Everything about holo-day bash collection event

What is Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash Event

Apex Legends Holo-Day bash event is the new collection event which comes with Pathfinder's heirloom set, which is a pair of boxing gloves with some cool inspects. The holo-day bash event starts from today and will end on January 7, 2020. The event offers a lot of new skins for all the characters, new charms and other in-game items. Just like in the past the new Apex Legends event comes with a limited-time game mode called Winter Express. There are new challenges which on completion award the players with free legendary skins.

The official description of the event quotes-

"You’re invited to the Outlands’ biggest holiday bash, hosted by an extra festive Mirage! Drop onto the Mirage Voyage party boat, check out the celebration and try not to get shot – just like holidays with the fam. Then it’s all aboard the Winter Express, a brand-new mode where Legends battle it out to capture a special holiday train."

Everything About New Limited Time Game Mode Winter Express

Winter Express is the latest limited-time game mode which came today with the Holo-Day bash event. In winter express game mode 3 teams battle each other to take control of the train. The new mode has a Christmas special holiday train camo.

So, the main question is how does this game mode work? We have got you covered. Basically, in winter express there are 3 teams with 3 players in each team. Each game character has a pre-assigned loot. Players do not have to loot for supplies. The entirety of the game takes place near the tracks or stations in New Dawn. Teams have to capture the train 3 times. The first team to do that will win the match.

Some quick points to know about winter express game mode:

If a player dies in any of the rounds he will directly be eliminated. Till next respawn which takes place after the current round ends.

Players can win a round by either eliminating other two teams or capturing the train.

Capture status of the train is blocked if some other team player is near the train or on the train.

Players can change character at the end of each round.

Winning 3 match in this game mode awards you with a new event badge.

