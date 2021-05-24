Apex Legends: How to find Vault Keys

Apex Legends Vaults hold some of the best loot in the game, behind perhaps locked doors. However, players need a special key to open the doors, and they aren't so easy to find.

First, to access the high-tier loot, like level 4 modifications and armor, players need to locate the Vaults scattered around the map. There are only a certain number of these loot chambers, so they need to get to them with a Vault Key as quickly as possible.

How to find Vault Keys in Apex Legends

Unfortunately, players can't spring around the map and hope to find one of these keys in a loot crate or chest.

Apex Legends Vault Keys can only be found in the flying Cargo Bots that circle the map. The Bots will cycle through a series of colors that represent the tier of loot dropped when destroyed.

Even then, not all Cargo Bots contain Vault Keys. Gamers must pay close attention to the panels on the Cargo Bot. When they glow red, a Vault Key is inside.

The Apex Legends Bots have a limited time span in which they glow red, so patience and good timing are essential. After a careful shot, they can break open the loot container and grab the key.

Next, Apex Legends players need to find one of the three Vault locations on the World's Edge map. All three are embedded in caves that burrow through the mountainous terrain.

One lies directly south of the Train Yard, one north of The Geyser, and one west of Lava City. Here's a better look at the Vault locations:

All three sites are embedded in caves that burrow through the mountainous terrain (Image via Respawn)

If a player who doesn't hold the Vault Key stumbles across the door, they can ping it, stating they need a Vault Key to gain access. When the cards are dealt correctly in a team's favor, because this feat requires a good amount of luck, they can stock up on the best loot.

Apex Legends has always had a tendency for high loot stretching out of reach for most players, so it's no surprise it's not a cakewalk to open a Vault.

Having three Vaults and 20 teams in a standard Apex Legends match creates a bit of a problem. Players have to be sure to hustle to a Vault nearby. If a Vault Key comes across their path, other players won't be far behind.

As an added measure, they should keep a close eye out for enemies who camp nearby. Some teams wait around for others to open the Vault, storm in, and steal all the loot.

If a team has players like Bangalore or Caustic, they can zone off the Vault efficiently and secure the loot.

