Apex Legends: Jumpads added to the game

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
9   //    16 Mar 2019, 17:35 IST

Via Apex Legends
Via Apex Legends

Apex Legends Battle Pass for season 1 is on the cusp of releasing and Respawn has added another teaser for it. Apparently, jump pads have now been added to the game out of nowhere.

There are reports that the Jump pads are usually located near Market. The market obviously is a hot spot for good loot and many players tend to jump there. We know for a fact that Octane (new champion) will be added to the game in season 1.

His passive allows him to heal over time while his Q ability will give him movement speed at the cost of 10% of his health. His ultimate will allow him to deploy a jump pad identical to what has been added to the game currently. This could indicate that Respawn is ready with the battle pass.

This is information was datamined and is not officially updated by Respawn but it's pretty much confirmed by now. Respawn even added an octane loading screen by mistake earlier in the week.

Respawn also responded to many players by smirk emoji on Reddit.

The battle pass which expected to be released earlier this week has been delayed now. This due to several factors such as data mining and an increasing number of hackers. Community manager Jay Frechette took to Reddit to explain the ongoing situation-- “There's lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet.”

Frechette said, “We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth. There's stuff in there that is very old, or things we've tried in the past and cut--remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas--and some of it may be things we're still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it'll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next.”

