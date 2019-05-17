×
Apex Legends: KFC trolls Respawn regarding lack of action

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
9   //    17 May 2019, 08:54 IST

Via Respawn
Via Respawn

When Apex Legends was released earlier this year it took the gaming community by storm. The game was like a fresh breath of air in an already saturated market. It gained instant popularity and also acquired a mass player base in a very short span of time.

It came to a point where everyone expected the game to replace Fortnite as the king of Battle Royale. Although it was a very far fetched assumption many believed that the game really had what it takes to be at the top. This backed by the fact that many popular streamers had only good things to say about the game.

While the game began with much anticipation it has certainly fizzled out since then. The updates have become very less frequent and new content scarcity is obvious. In fact, the last new character Octane was released during the release of battle pass. A lot of new content was promised during the release of the battle pass however in the past few weeks or even months the regularity of something fresh has been reduced. There are several reasons behind this and like it was too quick to get on the Apex Legends initial hype train similarly it's too quick to assume that game is already dead.

Whatever the case may be many have come ahead to express their disappointment regarding less new content. Famous Fast food chain KFC was the latest to take the dig at Apex Legends. KFC gaming official twiiter account in a comedic way posted a meme regarding no new updates.

Respawn developer Rayme Vinson was quick to reply KFC gaming stating- "We've got tons of stuff coming, but it takes a little time. We can't hyper-fry or flash-flambe or crunch-inject or whatever it is you do to your tasty fried birdflesh. This gameplay is hand-crafted using old-world techniques. Eat some chicken, we'll see you soon."

It seems like Respawn has some big plans for Apex Legends but it would be intersting to see how soon are the updates gonna roll in.

Tags:
Apex Legends
