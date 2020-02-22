Apex Legends: Kings Canyon to return as a playable map

Apex Legends

Apex Legends came out a year back, on 4 February 2019. Since then, there have been several exciting updates and changes to the base game which was the brain-child of Respawn Entertainment studios in collaboration with EA.

The game was heavily inspired by the Titanfall Franchise, but now a year later it has reached a whole new level.

Back when the game first dropped on the PC, PS4 and XBOX platforms, it was greeted with hype and a warm welcome from the-now huge fanbase who were looking for a fresh outlook on the battle-royale genre. It has become a fan-favorite since then and has walked neck-to-neck with the former ruler of the battle-royale genre, PUBG.

That said, Apex Legends is yet to make any prominent headway in the esports scene.

The journey so far

Apex Legends' first publicly available version had one map, the Kings Canyon, and a roster of eight characters (legends) - two of which had to be unlocked with in-game currency, with the rest being playable for free. The characters were Wraith, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Caustic, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Mirage and Pathfinder.

But now, the roster has expanded to 12! With new additions to the already huge arsenal of weaponry and constant changes to keep the gameplay heated up, Apex Legends is on a grand roadmap and it ain't looking back.

The return of the king

Kings Canyon map

The Kings Canyon map was taken away from the game with the launch of season III - Meltdown back on 1 October 2019. Since then, World's Edge has been the only playable map for the Apex player base.

That map had mixed reactions, but we all went with the flow and accepted the change.

But in a recent post by the official Twitter handle of Apex Legends, it was announced that the devs have decided to move back to square one. They will be dropping an update carrying the OG map, Kings Canyon, and making it playable once again for a limited time - till 24 February 2020.

We're going back to where it all started. 😎



Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

Some are speculating a permanent addition of the map to the playlist in the near future. That would expand the base to two maps, and spice up things even further for the fans.