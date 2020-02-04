Apex Legends Mobile Edition Confirmed - EA

Source - ea

It has been one full year of thrill and mayhem on screens since Apex Legends hit the devices and since then it has not failed to keep up the hype and fulfil all the expectations of their fans. It is a battle-royale with a kick. With enthralling maps, an exciting roster of characters(called 'Legends') which is being continuously updated and improved, a huge arsenal of weaponry, constant additions of new events and in-game items, it has topped the charts of fan-favourite battle-royales.

It is free to play on Xbox, Playstation and PC (through Origin). However, recently EA along with Respawn Entertainment, the men behind the game, has confirmed that there will be the release of the much-awaited mobile version of Apex Legends.

Where it began

Source- ea

The first news of work on the mobile version of Apex Legends dates back to Season 2 of the game. It caused a great frenzy among the huge crowd of fans of the game. However, even though the work-in-progress situation was confirmed no proper release date of the mobile version was released anywhere.

But, just like it's said to "trust the process", it seems that EA and Respawn Entertainment have like always put up with their name and word and officially confirmed in their Q3 report that they have joined hands with a Chinese Developer to work on a mobile version of Apex Legends which will be available for play around the globe.

The developer confirmed, no light on release date- so far

Electronic Arts has confirmed they're working with a partner in China to create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally.



For reference. Activision worked with Tencent for Call of Duty Mobile. Blizzard partnered with NetEase for Diablo Immortal. pic.twitter.com/oCJzlsksi3 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

Though it is a positive outlook for the community that full-on development work is in progress for the mobile version of the fan-favorite battle-royale, Apex Legends, it is still uncertain when will it be released for us to battle and flex our skills in the portable version of the game. Whether it will be released to both Android and iOS is not yet confirmed as well.

Point to be noted, this is not the first crossover of EA and a Chinese Developer company. Their first partnership with china-based devs dates back to FIFA Online 4 and Need For Speed Online in which they joined hands with the Chinese publisher giant, Tencent.

As of now, we can cross fingers and hope for the best so that Apex Legends Mobile is available to play as soon as it can be!