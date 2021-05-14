Apex Legends Mobile leaks hint at closed beta for global version coming soon

Players around the globe are eagerly waiting for Apex Legends Mobile to become available on their smartphones, and they are frequently asking when this will happen.

A few weeks back, publisher Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, the developer, of Apex Legends Mobile, announced its release.

Then, there was limited availability of the game’s beta version on April 27th, 2021. It was only available for mobile gamers from India, and many battle royale enthusiasts from the country have downloaded the beta from the Google Play Store.

Since the beta testing’s end in India, players have been waiting for the official release of the game. Now, some leaks suggest that the closed beta of the game is coming soon.

Apex Legends Mobile global closed beta message gives fans hope

Apex Legends Mobile is currently undergoing beta testing only in the Philippines. The beta is not available globally due to fears of major server issues. But today, its closed beta is showing a different pop up message:

“Welcome to the Apex Legends Mobile closed beta! The game is still in early development, so please be mindful that stability issues are possible. The current quality of the game does not represent the final state of the product by launch. Please note that this test is invitation only with a server registration limit on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. You can help us bring the game to the next level by submitting your feedback via the FEEDBACK button in the lobby. We look forward to seeing you on World’s Edge.”

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta is now showing a different pop up message.

We can expect that the global closed beta is coming soon.



Image - screenshot from my phone. pic.twitter.com/HgrNFVibLX — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) May 13, 2021

After this sudden change and the message coming from the developers’ side, many fans have assumed that the game’s closed beta will be available worldwide soon. Respawn has already confirmed that the global version of the game is coming by the end of 2021. However, there is no confirmation yet regarding the global closed beta.