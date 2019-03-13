Apex Legends Mobile: Release date, how to pre-register and supported devices

Apex Legends is soon coming to handheld devices.

Mobile gamers could not control their excitement when Titanfall based battle royale Apex Legends was announced for mobile devices by Electronic Arts' CEO himself. And now, we finally have more information about a probable release date and a link to pre-register for the battle royale courtesy of popular Youtuber Mr. GHOST GAMING.

A video posted by the YouTuber on March 6 revealed that the game will be releasing in November 2019. He had contacted Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment regarding news for the battle royale, and the only thing they revealed is that mobile users can expect a release date in November.

It is also highly likely that the game will first be released on iOS devices in beta, and will be brought to Android a while later - just like Fortnite Mobile did.

Some system requirements for running the game were also revealed. Your device will have to be running on Android 5.0.1 (Lollipop) or higher, and must have at least 3 GB of RAM. As the game is still in early development, GPU/CPU requirements have still not been revealed. We expect the CPU requirements to not be very high, but a good GPU may be required to play the game.

Finally, a pre-registration link can be found on APKPURE, where you can get notified when the game comes out. Here is the link for the same: pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile.

To pre-register, follow these steps (a video on how to do this can be found towards the end of this article):

1. Follow the link and download the APKPURE apk.

2. Install the app.

3. Search for Apex Legends.

4. Click on Pre-register.

5. Make an account on APKPURE (may require email verfication)

6. Done!

Here is the video posted by Mr GHOST GAMING-

So are you excited to hear about this news? Do let us know in the comments section below!

