Apex Legends Mobile requirements for Android and iOS devices

It has been a few days since EA and Respawn Entertainment finally launched Apex Legends Mobile globally. The mobile game adaptation of Apex Legends is available for both iOS and Android.

Despite being a standalone title, Apex Legends Mobile borrows almost every feature from its PC/console counterpart.

Respawn Entertainment's latest FPS title seems to be a direct competitor to successful shooters like COD Mobile and New State Mobile (PUBG New State). Thus, EA's shooter's in-game quality and resource requirements seem comparable to the titles mentioned previously.

Apex Legends Mobile: Minimum system requirements for iOS and Android

The latest offering from EA generally supports a wide range of AOS and iOS devices. Its performance is above-average on most mid-range smartphones with some stutters, while on premium devices, it boasts an enhanced gameplay quality with an immersive experience.

The minimum system requirements for the game on iOS and Android are given as follows:

iOS

Minimum system requirements (official)

The minimum system requirements for the iOS devices:

Device: iPhone 6S or later

iOS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

Minimum ROM: 4 GB

Minimum RAM: 2GB

In the case of iPads, the minimum iPadOS requirement is 11.0 or later.

System specifications (recommended)

The system specs recommended by the developers for a higher-end and lag-free experience are:

Device: iPhone 11 or later

iOS version: 13.1 or later

CPU: A13

Minimum ROM: 8 GB

Minimum RAM: 4 GB

Android

Minimum system requirements (Official)

The minimum system requirements for AOS devices are:

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

AOS version: 6.0 or later

OpenGL: 3.1 or higher

Minimum ROM: 4 GB

Minimum RAM: 2GB

System specifications (recommended)

The system specs recommended by the developers for an immersive and stutter-free experience are:

Processor: Snapdragon 865/ Hisilicon Kirin 9000/ Mediatek Dimensity 1200/ Exynos 2100

AOS version: 11.0 or later

OpenGL: 3.2 or higher

Minimum ROM: 8 GB

Minimum RAM: 4 GB

More about Apex Legends Mobile

EA launched its latest free-to-play BR mobile game globally on May 17. It is set in a futuristic Apex Universe, where users have to choose a specific Legend with a given set of unique abilities.

They fight it out on an abandoned island in three-membered squads. The gameplay is dependent on strategies, alongside movement and aiming skills. Thus, gamers need to wisely choose their Legends, weaponry, and gadgets.

