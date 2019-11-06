Apex Legends New Duos Mode Update Is Out; Everything you need to know

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends

(Approved By Kuldeep)

Apex Legends Fight or Fright event ends today and with that, a new update has rolled out.

This Apex Legends update finally brings one of the most requested game modes to the game along with other new changes. The duos game mode is officially called " Apex Duos " and is available right now. The download size for the new apex legends patch is 3.9 Gb . Some of the highlighted changes to the game includes-

A new duos game mode.

The firing range.

Players can now spend Legend Tokens to reroll Daily Challenges.

A change to the abandon penalty for Ranked.

Crypto's emp will now damage armours that players have dropped.

Lifeline can no longer heal crypto while in drone mode.

Caustic gas will no longer kick Crypto out of his drone mode.

The Ranked Mode Penalty change is quoted below-

Players will no longer receive a penalty for abandoning a match if they leave after 2 and a half minutes have passed since their Banner was picked up after dying. As a reminder: players will be warned via the menus if their leaving may trigger abandon penalties; if the warning does not show up players are free to leave.

Apex Duos is a timed game mode live from today (i.e November 5th, 2019) and will last till November 19, 2019. Make sure you play the game mode before the time is over.

Heads up, Legends! This morning, we deployed patch 3.1 which includes:



🔸The Firing Range is now live

🔸Players can now spend Legend Tokens to reroll Daily Challenges

🔸A change to the abandon penalty for Ranked



Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/rl3QqJiYgM pic.twitter.com/S82C6dD2Kz — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 5, 2019

Apex Legends is one of the fasted growing battle royale game out in the market. Even though the game was well-received by the gaming community especially the battle royale genre lovers. The game had many shortcomings which included lack of game modes and a ranked mode. However, we have seen that Respawn Entertainment is working hard to bring the new modes to the game. At current we have only casual and ranked matches but we already have seen other game modes which were brought to the game for a brief period of time.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends related news, opinions and more alongside other Video games news and updates.