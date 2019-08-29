Apex Legends news: Respawn Entertainment reveals the types and details of their upcoming events

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 29 Aug 2019, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment, the Developers of Apex Legends, has just rolled out a new event in the game. It is is popularly known as Iron Crown Collection Event which was released in the game at the beginning of August, but the main problem during this event was that rewards like skins, outfits which are earned during this event are only temporarily available which made the players disappointed.

After getting extensive feedback from players, the developers released a content update, especially for this event on the August 20th, which brings in a lot of changes.

But apart from all this, a huge announcement was made by the developers about their upcoming events scheduled. Respawn said in their official Blogspot post said that Messaging for expectations needs to be clearer.

Today, it began the follow-through on that with a broad overview of the three types of events—Season Launches, Collection Events, and Themed Events

From the above statement, it is clear that the developers will organize events frequently in the game, which will makes more interesting. Through these events, players can obtain various rewards and items for a limited time.

Developers also declared that they will organize three types of Events:

Season Launches: Season launch will feature a major update along with a lot of new content changes in the game. Along with this, players can also expect the release of Battle Pass with season launch. Themed events: Events like Legendary Hunter features time-limited mode, event-specific challenges with a bunch of rewards. These type of events will take place during a season. Collection events: Events like Iron Crown almost falls under the category of themed events but on a smaller scale. The items offered during this event can be claimed by opening an event-specific crate or by direct purchase.

According to the source, The next Apex Legends themed event will kick off in early September, and it may relate to Wraith hero.

Learn more about Apex Legends in-game events from Director of Product Management, Lee Horn. Events include:



🔸Season Launches

🔸Collection Events

🔸Themed Events



🔎: https://t.co/Qay5yoxmYk pic.twitter.com/qcFkWNGOKw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 27, 2019

Be Sure to Follow Sportskeeda for latest upcoming Video Game News.