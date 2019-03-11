Apex Legends Player Bans: Respawn Entertainment stops Apex Legends cheaters

Image courtesy: Apex Legends Website

Apex Legends took over the online gaming scene by storm following its release in early February. Lately, the increasingly famous battle royale game has been facing problem of cheaters. Players are using cheats and unfair means to get an in-game advantage over other competitors.

Many players have raised concerns over cheaters in Apex Legends, including famous twitch streamer Dr. DisRespect who complained about the increasing number of hackers in the newly launched game. There have been suggestions to let the cheaters play against each other and developing a sound report system which lets users point out the culprit.

The problem of cheating is not new in competitive games, from Counter-Strike Global Offensive to widely played battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. However, game developers have come forward with their own ways to deal with cheaters by implementing different anti-cheat methods.

On 8 March 2019, game developer Respawn’s community manager posted on his Reddit, stating that they have banned over 355,000 players on PC using their prevention system called 'Easy-Anti-Cheat'. The number of cheaters banned in just a month is off the charts, it shows Respawns commitment to make the game a fair and enjoyable experience.

The Reddit post also explains how the war against cheaters is an ongoing one and will need to evolve and adapt according to the new ways of cheating. Respawn has already sought the help of Electronic Arts(EA) to scale up their anti-cheat to have more dedicated servers. According to the post, they will also be adding a report feature on PC to report cheaters in the game which will go directly to Easy-Anti-Cheat.

Apart from cheating, Respawn also provided an update to resolve issues of crashes and dips in server speed at the commencement of games.

The combat against cheaters is a long one. However, we will keep you updated on every move developers make to challenge them.

