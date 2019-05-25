×
Gaming News: Apex Legends revenue falls drastically

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
5   //    25 May 2019, 09:50 IST

Via Apex Legends
It's quite clear that Apex Legends is in a slump. The game has now lost 74% of its revenues compared to its initial month. According to SuperData Apex Legends managed to generate $24m in the month of April which is nearly 1/3 of what they generated in February.

SuperData also revealed that Apex Legends had an estimated earning of $92m in the month of February which is the most generated revenue by any free to play game in its first month.

The downward trend started in March just one month after the release of the game. There are several reasons as to why the game suddenly fell off so hard. One of the reasons that can be easily pointed out is that lack of new content in the game.

When Apex Legends first hit the market everyone was intrigued by the Unique concept of the game. The game is essentially a combination of Battle Royale and MOBA.

A champion based Battle Royale fascinated many players and although some games were already out there with a similar concept Apex really hit home with fans. However, the freshness of the game went off real fast.

Season 1 rolled out with many promises and expectations. Instead of garnering more players after the release of Battlepass many have left the game.

The last new champion Octane came out during the release of Battlepass. The updates have become very less and now the game is in weird state where it's just existing for the sake of it.

KFC recently took a dig at the developers with tweet indicating ''do something''. There is an obvious decline in the playerbase and if the developers don't bring new content soon they game will probaly die.

It was previously confirmed that Apex will come to mobile platform so that might be the saving grace for it. However there has been no confirmation regarding its actual release date.

Apex Legends
