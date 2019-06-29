×
Apex Legends Season 02 Official Release Date Revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
8   //    29 Jun 2019, 12:41 IST

Apex Legends Season 02
Apex Legends Season 02

The season 1 of the hugely successful battle royale game, Apex Legends published by Electronic Arts, is about to end. Apex Legends has gained more than 1 million players from all over the world in less than a week. According to reports, the main reason of this huge success of game was due to its availability at free of cost. This game is absolutely free and has a bunch of features like Fortnite in the game.

Before talking about the details of this new season of Apex Legends, let's have a look on the launch trailer of the new season:

Apex Legends Season 02: Battle Charge

The Apex Legends season 02 will begin from the 2nd of the July which is less than a week. In the new season players will witness amazing new characters, weapons, challenges, modes and much more gameplay improvements. It is expected that a new character (Wattson) is going to be released with the launch of new season. Also an addition weapon named as L-Star from Titanfall 2 is also going to release in the battle royale mode. This weapon will fall under the category of Sub Machine Gun (SMG). This weapon is so much powerful that it can break the door even with a single bullet. As this weapon will not be normally spawn. You can find this weapon in only care packages and there is no ammo for this gun around the whole map.

New SMG Gun
New SMG Gun

Till the 2nd July i.e. end of 1st season, Top 5 players will be spawned to the elite designation in which they have to fight with each other to test their skills. This system is known as Apex Elite Que in the game. Apart from this, players can gain Double XP throughout the weekend which is valid till 10th of the June.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News

Tags:
Apex Legends
