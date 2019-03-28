Apex Legends Season 1: How to use new character Octane

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 28 Mar 2019, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Octane, The Adrenaline Junkie

Respawn Entertainment recently commenced their first season of the critically acclaimed battle royale title Apex Legends. Accompanied by an unsatisfying launch, the new Battle Pass and Season 1 of Apex Legends were found to be mediocre, resulting in negative feedback by top gaming streamers (i.e. Shroud). Despite these initial impressions, Apex Legends Season 1 still had a silver lining after introducing new character, Octane. Mobility and speed are known to be Octane's best features. Apex Legends is already a fast-paced game but after the addition of Octane, its "Faster Faster Faster - Octane".

However, Octane will not be included in the Battle Pass for free. He can be obtained with 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 legend tokens.

So, the important questions after the addition of Octane in Apex Legends is, how do we utilize him to his fullest potential, and which other characters would produce good chemistry with The Adrenaline Junkie?

As much I have played Octane, he is played best for providing support. If your teammates are dead and the revive/retrieve timer is ticking off, Octane may be the best character for the rescue.

Octane's passive ability allows him to heal over time (without taking damage), so that throws your worries away if you were unfortunate to not have any healing source at the time. Desperate times calls for desperate needs, so just go hide for a few seconds during a fight and you will be well-oiled for another round.

Whether it's getting to high ground or manoeuvring through the battlefield, Octane is amazing at it, easily flanking enemies. Octane's Ultimate ability, the launch pad, can be used to get behind enemies (pincer tactics) while your teammates stay near the launch pad. Using chained launch pads is also a great tactic to traverse the battlefield. Though it has its own risk factors, it's also highly beneficial. Think of it as a 'high risk, high reward' play style.

Advertisement