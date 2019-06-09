×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apex Legends: Season 2 release date revealed; new weapon and champion to be introduced

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
6   //    09 Jun 2019, 12:25 IST

Via Apex Legends
Via Apex Legends

Apex Legends season 1 is coming to a close and with that details regarding season 2 of the game have emerged.

Season 2 will arrive on July 2 and will be called Battle Charge. According to Drew McCoy of Respawn, the developers have received a lot of feedback based on season 1 and have attempted to address that. From a fan's perspective, this is definitely encouraging news.

That being said here are the major features of season 2:

A new weapon, L-Star, will be added to the game. L-Star will be a monster out there on the battlefield. From the clips, it's evident that it functions very smoothly and is a game changer. The gun is exclusive to airdrops like Kraber and Mastiff so you might have to take a few risks to get your hands on the gun.

Like all the airdrop guns it uses unique ammo making it all the more tricky.


Via Apex Legends
Via Apex Legends

A new champion will also be introduced in season 2. The champion, called Wattson, seems much more complex in comparison to the others. She can set electric fences which work as traps. While the champion is mainly structured towards the defensive end, she can be pretty useful on offense as well.

Season 2 will be challenge-based instead of time-based. This means that the challenges will stack up if you don't complete them and you can do all of them at once.

A new ranking system will also be introduced in season 2. This is a much-needed addition and it's good that Respawn is finally introducing it into the game. This system will categorize players according to their skill level and you will generally play against other players possessing the same skill level as you.

Advertisement

There are skins and other minor changes that will feature in season 2 so stay tuned for more details.


Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends-related news, alongside other Video games news and updates.

Tags:
Apex Legends
Advertisement
Apex Legend: New Weapon Leaked By Respawn
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends News: Possible New Weapon Leak
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass Release Date is nearer than you think
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: Release date, how to pre-register and supported devices
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Another new character will be introduced in Season 1
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Developers share new updates and tease Season 2
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 FAQ: All you need to know about the Release date, New Characters, Price and more!
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: First-Ever Limited-Time Event To Begin Today
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1: Battle Pass will release on March 12 
RELATED STORY
EA Play E3 2019: Apex Legends new character Wattson revealed, everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us