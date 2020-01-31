Apex Legends Season 4 Teaser Reveals The Revenant's Origins

The trailer for Apex Legends Season 4 teaser dropped with a bang. One of the most anticipated game events of January 2020, it gave fans all they expected and confirmed the earlier announced release date of February 4.

About the Revenant

The Revenant as a human

The trailer shows a chilling video of The Revenant, who was once human (but not just any human). According to the studio's origin story for the character: "Revenant used to be human. He was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. But when his programming eventually failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh. The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few Legends along the way."

He is expected to be a deadly hunter skilled in stealth.

The Revenant as he is now

Thoughts on the trailer

Rosie witnessing the murder of her mother

The trailer also shows a young girl, Rosie, experiencing the traumatic experience of watching her family slaughtered by The Revenant and it is being debated whether she's a probable entry into the roster of legends in the near future.

The trailer has got fans excited, and it has helped boost the already heady hype for the new season of Apex Legends, Season 04 - Assimilation, releasing February 4, 2020.