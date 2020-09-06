Apex Legends Season 6: Tier List

Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted is now in full swing, bringing with it some major changes to the meta, particularly in the way of Evo Shields. The T.T.K. (Time to Kill) was reduced significantly in a bid to make way for more aggressive gameplay, but due to discontent amongst the Apex Legends community, the changes have been rolled back.

With all-new legend in the ranks, Season 6 has already shaken up the tier list for many Apex Legends players. With a couple of favorites that would rank in the S-Tier now moved down a couple of notches.

Here is a brief rundown of how the Apex Legends rank after Season 6.

Apex Legends Season 6: Legends Tier List

S-Tier

Wraith

(image credits: dot esports)

The most popular choice among the players, Wraith, has maintained her top spot in the Apex Legends tier list Season after Season. After a slight nerf that saw Wraith's charge-up time for her tactical increased, players assumed that pick rates would suffer.

However, Wraith remains all-powerful and possibly the most potent legend in the game. Wraith is one of the most useful players in the squad with her trusty portal and Ability to sense out danger, giving the squad an edge over its competition.

Despite being a balanced legend overall, Wraith remains a dominant force in the frontier.

Lifeline

(image credits: Pinterest)

Lifeline saw much of her allure being whisked by other Legends like Gibraltar. However, Season 6 sees Lifeline getting a massive buff with her Ability to revive teammates using her D.O.C. drone.

The drone isn't just an excellent way for a quick revive, but the protective shield also allows for players to maneuver offensively in a heated battle. The buff sees her get back into the S-Tier as one of the best characters in Apex Legends.

A-Tier

Gibraltar

(image credits: usgamer)

No other character has a massive presence like Gibraltar in Apex Legends, quite literally. While his offensive capabilities are endless with his devastating Ultimate, it is his Tactical that makes him a favorite of the Apex Legends community.

The importance of his Ability to revive faster within the Dome cannot be understated. His Passive, combined with a weapon like G7 Scout, is simply a nightmare to go up against.

Mirage

(image credits: Pinterest)

Mirage was one of the lowest picked Legends in the game, but Respawn has now overhauled and retooled his entire Kit. His Tactical and Ultimate allow for extremely creative plays that can be the deciding factor in a match. However, it's his Passive that truly puts him over.

Mirage's Ability to cloak himself and his teammates while Reviving can change the entire course of a gunfight. Mirage was due a massive retooling, and Respawn has delivered in spades.

Caustic

(image credits: Pinterest)

There is absolutely nothing worse than encountering a Caustic in the Bunker. He has the Ability to turn any closed space into an inescapable death trap.

The legend hasn't seen much in the way of a nerf or a buff, but he remains exceptionally dominant in Apex Legends, especially in Ranked. Caustic is simply the camper's choice and rightfully so, as his Kit encourages the player to play more methodically.

More often than not, it is Caustic in a squad that comes through with a squad-wipe than many of the Offensive Legends.

Wattson

(image credits: one esports)

Wattson might just be the most inaccessible character in Apex Legends, as there is a slight learning curve attached to her use. However, once mastered, Wattson might even rank up highly near the S-Tier for some players.

Wattson can single-handedly decide the course of a firefight with the tactical placement of her fence and pylon. Players must learn to play a little more tactically than usual when using Wattson.

B-Tier

Bloodhound

(Image credits: Microsoft)

Bloodhound might have the best chance of cracking into the A-Tier. When used in the perfect squad combination, its Kit can provide for some truly devastating plays.

Kit, more often than not, ends up being extremely situational and does not always guarantee an excellent performance.

Bangalore

(image credits: Pinterest)

Once one of the most feared characters in Apex Legends, Bangalore, has been outclassed repeatedly by other legends in the game. Despite not receiving any major nerfs or buffs, the character has simply been outclassed.

Where once Bangalore would rank highly in the A-Tier, her inability to help out her squad in a big way has really been a detriment to her case. A more team-oriented buff would go a long way in making Bangalore a favorite of the Apex Legends community once again.

Pathfinder

(image credits: Microsoft)

Pathfinder, before the unfortunate nerf, would rank highly in the S-Tier, as one of the most mobile legends in the game. His Tactical would allow players to cover massive distances and gain the upper hand in a firefight quickly.

However, the nerf has knocked him down a couple of pegs since Season 5 of Apex Legends. Pathfinder is still a viable choice, yet nowhere near his earlier days of glory.

Season 6 did not change up much but took away Pathfinder's unique Ability to scan Recon beacons, demoting him further.

Rampart

(image credits: Forbes)

Rampart is the newest legend in the game, and one that has been extremely divisive. As for some players, she would rank highly in the A-Tier or even S-Tier.

However, her extremely loud Minigun, Shiela, can be a deadly giveaway and its position on the map only makes the squad a huge target. However, when used in combination with Wattson and Caustic, Rampart is a force to be reckoned with.

Essentially, making the squad camper paradise, and one that is devastating to no end.

Crypto

(image credits: polygon)

Crypto's effectiveness is also extremely situational, as more often than not, he is left picking up the pieces of his squad after he hangs backs to scan targets. While Crypto can allow for players to have a tactical upper-hand, him being not involved in the fight is a high cost for the squad.

However, his buffs now allow him to Respawn teammates extremely fast, which is what keeps him out of the C-Tier for now.

C-Tier

Octane

(image credits: looper)

Octane receives a slight buff with his Ability to heal while using Stim, but it still isn't enough to help him break into the B-Tier. Much like the other legends in the Tier, Octane's effectiveness ends up being extremely situational.

While his reduced Ultimate cooldown is much appreciated, Octane still has a long way to go in becoming a highly picked character in Apex Legends.

Revenant

(image credits: Engadget)

Revenant, before he arrived in Apex Legends, was touted to be the most dominant force in the frontier. However, players realized his Kit left a lot to be desired, making him one of the least picked legends in the game.

Sometimes his Ultimate ends up hampering a team's chances as others can also use it, and players have to manage their health carefully. Revenant is due a significant buff as his character still has a lot of potential.

D-Tier

Loba

(image credits: dot esports)

It seems kind of harsh to hand Loba one-tier all to herself, but the thieving legend has a long way to go to be considered a viable character in Apex Legends. Her Kit adds very little to the squad except for her Ultimate, which ends up being a dead giveaway most of the time.

Her jump drive also has a massive charge up time and is not all that accurate, making her one of the least-picked legends in the game.