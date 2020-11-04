Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension Patch Notes: New Map, New Character, Vehicles, and More

It is a great time to be in Apex Legends as Season 7 is set to release pretty soon, and the new update will bring some sweeping changes to the game. This Season will see the Apex Legends transported to an entirely different map from World's Edge/King's Canyon to Olympus, leading to a massive change in the scenery.

Season 7 will be the biggest update to the game post-Season 3, which saw the inclusion of World's Edge as an entirely new map. In addition to the map, Apex Legends will also welcome a new member to the already impressive roster, in the form of Horizon.

Horizon's kit comprises many gravity-based powers and abilities, which is in line with the central theme of Season 7: Ascension. While the focus of the update is mostly going to be on the major changes like the map and the inclusion of a new Legend, there will also be a lot of changes to the overall game meta of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension Patch Notes

New Legend: Horizon

The new Legend, Horizon, has a deeply rooted background with the new map, Olympus, and her kit looks very interesting. Horizon's kit allows her and her squad to get to cover and make a speedy escape or trick enemy squads into traps using her Tactical.

Horizon’s custom space suit allows her to fall from great heights and control her movements in the air. Using her custom technology, she can use gravity lifts to give her team a vertical boost and can even deploy NEWT (her small robot named after her son, Newton) to drop a micro black hole that pulls opponents to the center for some serious crowd control.

Passive: Spacewalk

Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom space suit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift

Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate: Black hole

Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.

New Map: Olympus

The Legends have entered a new arena: the sky city of Olympus.

A utopia floating in clouds above Psamathe, which was once a place where the brightest minds in the Outlands could gather and exchange ideas. However, an accident in an experimental research facility led to the creation of the Phase Rift (a massive bubble of Phase energy), and the city was abandoned.

Now, players can use Olympus’ luxurious amenities to their advantage. Rotating agricultural towers, beautiful gardens, and classy restaurants serve as new stages for intense skirmishes. New vehicles called Tridents give your squad a way to boost into battle and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds. And the Rift stands tall over everything, mysterious and beckoning.

New Vehicle: Trident

Exclusive to Olympus, the Trident is a hover car designed for your whole squad.

Cruise the highways to avoid chokepoints or use the boost to soar over jumps. This thing is made to speed up those early game rotations. Drive in third person or ride as a passenger in first person with full shooting capabilities. The Trident is durable, so it will never explode, but damage applied from enemy fire will be dispersed amongst the players in the car. Don’t worry; you can still do full damage to players by hitting them directly, so we expect to see some amazing Kraber shots. Disembark to park it anywhere and use it as a makeshift cover in the game.

The Trident interacts with Legend abilities in many different ways. Experiment and have fun!

LTM: Olympus Preview

To help you understand and explore the map without fear of getting shot, we are introducing a new playlist called Olympus Preview. This mode teams you up with 30 Legends on Olympus and allows you to roam the map to learn map drops, loot areas, and practice your routes to the end game. Circles are still on, and once circle 4 finishes, players are brought back up to the plane to start the second skydive run. There are a total of 3 runs before the match ends. This mode is only available for one week.

For full patch notes, head over to the official website, link here.