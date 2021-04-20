Apex Legends Season 9: Respawn Entertainment introduces Erika Ishii, the voice actor for Valkyrie

Apex Legends and Respawn continue to expand their introduction of Erika Ishii, the voice of Valkyrie.

Apex Legends Season 9, Legacy, will bring in a bunch of new things into the popular Battle Royale game. One of the newest addition is this season's Legend, Valkyrie. Valkyrie will be voiced by Erika Ishii, a well-known voice actor who's been in popular titles such as Final Fantasy, The Last of Us: Part II, Marvel’s Avengers, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. Without a doubt, she’s got some great titles under her belt, making her an exciting new addition to Apex Legends.

It’s going to be exciting to see just how much new content will be arriving in Apex Legends Legacy.

Apex Legends Valkyrie

Valkyrie’s new addition to Apex Legends is interesting because she is shown in several promo arts wearing a new jetpack. Something to note is that the jetpack Valkyrie will be wearing is made out of the flight core of her father's old Titan from Titanfall 2. Of course, it's also been revealed that Valkyrie's father is none other than Viper from Titanfall 2. Not only does this make Valkyrie's abilities the first flight-based Legend in Apex, but it also finally bridges the Titanfall 2 lore to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends was always thought of as being connected to Titanfall in general as both are clearly in the same universe and share several different mechanics. But even with that, there was nothing concrete that tied both games together, somewhat similar to Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, until recently of course. Titanfall was a huge title that had a promising sequel, and bridging the story of Viper's daughter is an amazing way to finally tie both games together.

Hopefully, with Apex Legends Legacy, players will be able to enjoy some continuation of Titanfall 2 while ranking up in every new possible way in the battle royale game.