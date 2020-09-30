Apex Legends September Soiree: Live. Die. Live. LTM available till October 6th

Apex Legends' September Soiree kicked off with a number of returning LTMs (Limited-Time-Mode) such as Dummy's Big Day as well as Armed and Dangerous. It now looks like another beloved LTM from the past is making a return to the Frontier in the form of the "Live. Die. Live" mode.

The game mode is available from now till October the 6th. The mode essentially allows squadmates to respawn instantly upon dying as long as the other members of the squad are alive.

This gives the game a frantic pace as players continuously play aggressively so as to get squad wipes. Apex Legends is already a pretty aggressive game, and the addition of modes such as the Live. Die. Live makes it that much more aggressive.

Apex Legends September Soiree

You may be down, but you're not out! 👀



In our final September Soiree mode, Live. Die. Live, downed squadmates respawn when the Ring closes as long as living squadmates remain. Play now through Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/LS2eO0Y4PU — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 29, 2020

As September Soiree winds down, Respawn are looking to give Apex Legends players one of the most beloved LTMs from the past. Going into Halloween, Respawn are sure to have planned a Halloween-themed event similar to last year's Fight or Fright event.

Whether the older game mode will be revived or Respawn introduces an entirely new game mode is still to be discovered. Apex Legends has always maintained a level of pace most commonly seen in arena shooters.

It is this blend of fast-pacing and aggression mixed with the scale of the battle royale experience that has been the key to success for Respawn and Apex Legends.

Might just have to jump on and play some more Apex tonight! https://t.co/TMUganINbA — DaemonRitana (@DaemonRitana) September 29, 2020

The game feels distinct from its contemporaries by rewarding players for playing more aggressively yet tactically. Apex Legends has an added focus on team-play as no individual can stack up well against a fully-armed squad of three.

The Live. Die. Live LTM is live now and players can play the mode from now till the 6th of October.