Apex Legends' upcoming Black Friday event leaked; check out all details here

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Nov 2019, 20:49 IST SHARE

Apex Legends.

The developers of Apex Legends keep on rolling out new updates and features to maintain the level of excitement among the fans. The third season of Apex Legends-Meltdown started with a bang as it gifted the players a brand new map and a new legend too.

The fans are busy exploring the new World’s Edge map and playing Shadowfall limited-time-mode that was introduced to put a Halloween-themed spin on things. Apex Legends will be having another in-game event before the game enters Season 4.

Respawn Entertainment will include a mini in-game event to celebrate Black Friday. This event will be focusing on the in-game items shop, unlike Shadowfall, where there was a playable mode.

Some of the older collection skins can also make a comeback in the event with massive discounts giving fans who missed out on the unique skins from the Iron Crown and Legendary Hunt collections another chance to add them in their Season 3 outfit collection.

Black Friday is around the corner on Friday, November 29. So, the players will not have to wait that long to know what exactly will be there in the store from the developers as they should confirm the event soon.

Source: That1MinigGuy

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest Esports News.