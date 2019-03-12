Apex Legends: Wingman and Peacekeeper Live Changes will change the flow of the Battle Royale

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 87 // 12 Mar 2019, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends

Apex Legends has become the first video game to surpass all existing Battle Royale titles in just a month relatively. Apex Legends managed to muster 50 million players in a month, which surpasses the previous record set by Fortnite Battle Royale.

In a recent Reddit post from the community manager of Respawn Entertainment we got to learn about the developers view on the current weapons, items, and game feature balance. The developers talked about the live balance of the battle royale along with some of the changes which will be implemented on Legends.

The adjustments made to the legends can be experienced when season 1 of Apex Legends launches. Meanwhile, the live changes include some of your favorite weapons like the wingman and peacekeeper. So, without any further ado lets have a look at the changes.

Apex Legends Weapon Adjustments Live on All Platforms

Wingman

Rate of fire reduced from 3.1 -> 2.6 shots per second.

Skullpiercer Headshot damage multiplier reduced from 2.5 -> 2.25

Increased base hip fire spread and decreased the rate at which hip fire spread decays (shrinks back down).

Peacekeeper

Shotgun Bolt re-chamber rate has been reduced for the Peacekeeper only.

Level 1 mitigation 10% -> 7.5%

Level 2 mitigation 20% -> 13%

Level 3 mitigation 25% -> 16%

Wingman and Peacekeeper availability has been reduced in all zone tiers.

Increased availability of energy weapons & ammo in all zone tiers.

From the above details, you can see that the fire rate of wingman, which is considered as one of the best weapons in Apex Legends was reduced. Headshot damage multiplier of the gun was also reduced by a fair amount. Even though wingman got nerfed, peacekeeper had a drastic change. Though there was a silver lining in these live updates, and that was the availability of energy weapon and ammo throughout the map of Apex Legends.

Advertisement