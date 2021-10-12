Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact: Everything known about new Inazuman Geo character

Genshin Impact recently revealed two new characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou, expected to arrive in the 2.3 update. The former has become an instant fan-favorite, and the community's expectations from this character are sky-scaping.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins. #GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YotIulzlYp

Itto is a popular name in the Inazuma region, and the posters of his gang can be spotted on Watatsumi and Serai islands.

Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact: Element, weapon, release date, and more

Arataki Itto belongs to the Geo element, as confirmed by Genshin Impact recently. As per prominent leakers in the community, he is a five-star Claymore user.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance."

Interestingly, the official images released by Genshin Impact also showcase Itto holding a gigantic weapon that looks like a Claymore. A three-star weapon called The Debate Club resembles this design, so the teased Claymore might be Itto's signature weapon.

Arataki Itto and his teased signature weapon (Image via miHoYo)

It is worth noting that Arataki Itto is described as a tall and strong character in Genshin Impact. However, his release date is yet to be confirmed.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know. A week until preload for 2.2, time to start talking about 2.3 and further info!I believe the banners for 2.3 will be a new char and a re-run with Gorou as a 4 starThe new char should be Itto and the re-run should be Albedo based on what I know.

miHoYo announcing the new playable characters right after revealing the version 2.2 banners is the usual way of revealing characters for the next major update. Since Hu Tao and Childe's banner have been confirmed for update 2.2, the recent showcase of Gorou and Itto is certainly for patch 2.3.

As per UBatcha, one of the most trusted leakers in the Genshin Impact community, the 2.3 update will contain a new event banner for Arataki Itto and a re-run banner for Albedo. Gorou might be featured as a four-star character in the latter's re-run banner.

Arataki Itto's references in the Genshin Impact lore

Interestingly, Kujou Sara, a four-star character released alongside Raiden Shogun, defeated Arataki Itto in a duel and took his vision. Since then, the latter has been waiting for a rematch.

Naturally, fans were surprised to learn that a four-star character (Sara) has defeated a five-star character (Itto) as per the Genshin Impact storyline.

Rumors around Itto's personality are also contrasting. Some state that he's a bully, but others describe him as a kind person who likes to play with children.

You'll start seeing beta leaks for 2.3 on Thursday at the very latest.Full Geo Patch, let's gooo!What do you think his kit will look like? 🤔

Overall, it seems like the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact will primarily revolve around Geo characters. Both Gorou and Itto belong to this element, and even the rumored re-run banner is for Albedo.

