ARC System Works Showcase announced: Date, timings, and where to watch

A new ARC System Works Showcase is on the horizon, letting fighting game fans look forward to new releases in the genre. Set for June 26, 6 PM PT, it will feature new game projects from the renowned Japanese development studio that has worked on acclaimed games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear Strive, and the upcoming Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls fighter.

Here is everything to know about the ARC System Works Showcase, including date and timings as well as where to watch. Read on for further details.

ARC System Works Showcase timings and where to watch

Here are the timings for the livestream for players around the globe:

Pacific Time (PT): June 26, 2025, at 6 pm

June 26, 2025, at 6 pm Mountain Time (MT): June 26, 2025, at 7 pm

June 26, 2025, at 7 pm Central Time (CT): June 26, 2025, at 8 pm

June 26, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET): June 26, 2025, at 9 pm

June 26, 2025, at 9 pm British Standard Time (BST): June 27, 2025, at 2 am

June 27, 2025, at 2 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 27, 2025, at 3 am

June 27, 2025, at 3 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 27, 2025, at 4 am

June 27, 2025, at 4 am Indian Standard Time (IST): June 27, 2025, at 6.30 am

June 27, 2025, at 6.30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 27, 2025, at 9 am

June 27, 2025, at 9 am Japan Standard Time (JST): June 27, 2025, at 10 am

June 27, 2025, at 10 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 27, 2025, at 11 am

June 27, 2025, at 11 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 27, 2025, at 1 pm

Fans can tune into the event via the YouTube embed above when the showcase goes live.

What to expect from ARC System Works Showcase

The latest Guilty Gear game is still going strong (Image via Arc System Works)

Since this showcase revolves around game reveals from the ARC System Works development studio, this narrows things down a lot. The only official confirmation we have is that a new project from Daisuke Ishiwatari will be showcased, who has been involved with the studio since its inception.

Since his past works involve entries in the Guilty Gear and Blazblue franchise, it could be either of those - a new update for Guilty Gear Strive or maybe a brand-new Blazblue game. Additionally, we might also see ports of existing ARC System Works games for the recently released Nintendo Switch 2 platform, like Guilty Gear Strive.

