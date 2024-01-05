Arcane’s Ambessa Medarda is set to make her way to League of Legends in season 14

League of Legends season 14 will see a lot of Arcane-inspired updates with the developers looking to kick things off with the Noxian, Ambessa Medarda. Those who are familiar with the Runeterra-based Netflix series Arcane are likely to be very familiar with Mel’s estranged mother and the sort of presence that she was able to establish in the show even with limited screen time.

Riot Games had previously announced that Arcane will be made cannon to League of Legends and the wider Runeterra lore, and starting from season 14, they will be looking to get things more cohesive in terms of Champion VGU and their backgrounds.

Ambessa Medarda will be the first such champion making her way to the Rift in the new season and League of Legends will be getting another Noxus-based champion after Briar.

League of Legends Ambessa Medarda: Expected release window and playstyle

Expand Tweet

Riot Games are yet to provide an official release date for Medarda, however, in their very recent 2024 Roadmap video, they have mentioned that the Noxian will be arriving sometime in season 14.

While the first new champion to hit the Rift in 2024 is an ADC, Smolder, Medarda might be pushed back to mid-2024, or even later depending on how many champions the team has planned.

According to the Roadmap, the Champions Team is also working on a Vastayan solo laner, who is going to be a mid-range mage. Riot had previously worked on the champion concept, however, that ultimately panned out to be Sylas, who was released in 2019.

Now with the team back on track, it’s likely that the Vastayan mage might hit the rift before Medarda does.

When talking about the playstyle and the kit that Medarda will be dropping with Riot Meddler notes,

“Don’t let her large stature fool you though. She brings both strength and speed, sidestepping attacks with surprising agility.”

Ambessa is described in Arcane as a powerful warlord and statesperson in Noxus. Hence, it’s quite likely that she might be coming with a kit that’s very similar to Darius’, but with a bit more mobility at her disposal.

Ambessa will only be the first piece of Arcane coming to League this year, and it will be Riot’s way of celebrating Arcane season 2 which is set to release in November 2024.