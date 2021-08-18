Are the Back 4 Blood servers down? How to check the server status

Back 4 Blood is currently an online multiplayer game for the most part, and that means players will need the servers up in order to play the game. As Back 4 Blood continues to improve, server issues may arise and players will need to make sure the server status is functional.

Players have previously had to check on the server stability for Back 4 Blood as the game was in beta. The beta period of a game is meant for testing, and Back 4 Blood was understandably far from perfect.

However, the beta period came to an end on August 16, after Back 4 Blood was opened up to the public for free. During that time, Turtle Rock Studios tested out the servers before the game would be officially released. Hopefully, most of the server issues are sorted out before the full release, but it's entirely possible that there will be some hiccups with the release.

In this situation, players will need to know how to check up on the server status or look for solutions to connectivity issues. The game is set to be released on 12 October 2021, and knowing how to check the server status will help players troubleshoot any potential issues they may encounter.

Back 4 Blood server status and potential fixes when the game releases

Certain server issues that were present in the beta may arise in the full release. In such situations, players will not have many options except to wait for the developers to work on the issue. But that doesn't mean players can't do a little troubleshooting themselves by checking up on the status of servers.

The first thing to do if there are server issues in Back 4 Blood is to make sure there is a stable internet connection. With that confirmed, PC players may also want to try changing their MAC address for backup. On consoles, use the update function to ensure that the game has the latest patch or online play may not work.

With that in mind, if the servers are still having issues, players can check the Xbox servers or the PlayStation server websites. If they appear to be up and running, then the problem needs to be dealt with by Turtle Rock Studios as they fix Back 4 Blood. In such cases, waiting will be the only option.

