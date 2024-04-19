Are there Baldur's Gate 3 cheats?

Readers curious as to whether there are any Baldur's Gate 3 cheats will be left sorely disappointed. Developer Larian Studios has not enabled any sort of cheat command or console within the game. Given the resurgence of cheats and console commands in recent titles, this does seem like a missed opportunity to let players experiment with the game's AI and craft some unique experiences of their own.

That said, it is still possible to enable a degree of cheat functionality using certain mods. A breakdown of the Baldur's Gate 3 cheat situation can be found below, along with alternative mods to try out instead.

There are no Baldur's Gate 3 cheats

Developer Larian Studios has unfortunately not enabled any Baldur's Gate 3 cheats as of this writing. There are also no plans to include them later down the road, which is made worse by the fact that the developer has no plans for any sort of post-launch content (in the form of a DLC) either.

The lack of cheats is certainly disappointing, but understandable.

Using mods as Baldur's Gate 3 cheats instead

Thankfully, readers can choose to use a set of mods to enable Baldur's Gate 3 cheats. Keep in mind that these are rather limited in their functionality, and require a lengthy install process. Regardless, a list of these recommended mods includes the following:

Easy Level Up : This particular Baldur's Gate 3 mod eases the leveling process for up to Level 2. This is especially useful for early-game scenarios. Link to the mod.

: This particular Baldur's Gate 3 mod eases the leveling process for up to Level 2. This is especially useful for early-game scenarios. Link to the mod. Easy Barter and Trade : This mod makes persuasion a lot more effective when trading and bartering items. Link to mod.

: This mod makes persuasion a lot more effective when trading and bartering items. Link to mod. Ultimate Cheat Spell Collection : Includes 80+ spells that enable a variety of effects such as God Mode and item duplication. Incredibly powerful but has the potential to be game-breaking. Link to mod.

: Includes 80+ spells that enable a variety of effects such as God Mode and item duplication. Incredibly powerful but has the potential to be game-breaking. Link to mod. Ring of Gods : Adds an incredibly powerful Ring item that can be equipped to enable unlimited movement, actions, invincibility, and more. Link to mod.

: Adds an incredibly powerful Ring item that can be equipped to enable unlimited movement, actions, invincibility, and more. Link to mod. Overpowered Equipment of the Cheater: A set of in-game equipment that turns the game ridiculously easy thanks to the stat bonuses offered. Link to mod.

All of these mods are available to download via Nexus Mods.

Should you use these mods in Baldur's Gate 3?

Players can rest easy knowing that the usage of cheats will not result in a ban of any sort. Cheats do, however, fall into a grey area - especially when taking fair play into account. They can also unintentionally break certain parts of the game, which is something to keep in mind.

Overall, players are free to experiment on their own and decide whether these cheats are worth using.

