10 best mods to use in Baldur's Gate 3

It has been a little over a week since Baldur's Gate 3 got its full final launch on PC. The modding community has already unleashed a large variety of mods for fans to pick from. This is the perk of a PC-first release, after all. Some mods are incredibly useful, perhaps even mandatory, especially for newcomers who may find this massive RPG adventure daunting.

Developer Larian Studios definitely poured a lot of effort into the game. However, these mods help elevate and enhance it further.

Here are 10 mods that are great additions to Baldur's Gate 3

10) Slightly Better Map UI

A bit of clarity goes a long way (Image via Nexus Mods)

Baldur's Gate 3 features a map system for its various sandbox areas, including a mini-map in the top right corner. However, it is minimalistic with few elements to go by. Furthermore, the markers for players, NPCs, and hostile characters are not particularly legible.

While the Slightly Better Map UI does not fix its issues, it does replace the existing markers with bolder outlined ones. This makes it easier to discern the direction each character faces and other non-character markers like quests.

9) Highlight Everything

This makes exploration much more enjoyable (Image via Nexus Mods)

This game is an isometric RPG by all means and definitions. In other words, players will spend much of their time from a top-down perspective, especially when exploring. Given the amount of visual detail and level of interactivity on display, it is easy for players to miss out on objects around them in the environment.

Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 allows highlighting items using the Left Alt button on the keyboard, but this is only true of objects in the near vicinity. With the Highlight Everything mod, however, players will be able to see every interactive object in the environment around them.

8) Tav's Hair Salon

Looking for more hair options? (Image via Nexus Mods)

Baldur's Gate 3 features a character creator allowing players to build a character as they desire. However, it is a tad limited regarding the options when it comes down to it. This includes hairstyles, as one cannot have too many choices in an RPG when customization is concerned.

The aptly-named Tav's Hair Salon introduces a swathe of new hairstyles into the mix, largely for female body types. Those who were not fans of the default selection may find something worth checking out here.

7) Lone Wolf

This mod further helps shape Baldur's Gate 3's roleplaying (Image via Larian Studios)

One of the key aspects of Larian Studios' previous offering Divinity Original Sin 2 was the inclusion of a Lone Wolf option during character creation. This makes characters much more powerful at the cost of limiting the party to a maximum of 2 members. This is good for newcomers since it means less inventory and party management due to a lesser number of characters to fuss over.

While no such option exists for Baldur's Gate 3, modders have a solution of their own with the Lone Wolf mod. This doesn't just grant increased experience points but also raises the level cap to 20 from the base game's 12 for more flexibility.

6) Camera Mod

This mod allows greater control over the in-game camera (Image via Nexus Mods)

Baldur's Gate 3's isometric camera works most of the time, but when it does not, it can be frustrating. There are no options to adjust the verticality, particularly given how much more vertical it is compared to Larian Studios' past games.

Thankfully the Camera Mod helps alleviate this. In fact, players can even adjust the pitch of the camera, allowing them to get the exact view they want. It is definitely one of the more useful mods on this list.

5) More 5E Spells

Prepare to be further spoilt for choice (Image via Nexus Mods)

Baldur's Gate 3 is based on the latest 5th Edition (5E) of Dungeons and Dragons (DnD), meaning there is an overwhelming number of choices for role-playing. Understandably not everything has made it into the game, as that is unfeasible. Modders, however, have made the impossible possible by introducing a whole bunch of new spells based on 5E.

This includes options that go all the way up to level 9 while also tweaking existing ones in the game to work better. It is definitely one of the best mods to have in the game if players feel the current lineup is missing must-haves.

4) Increased party limit

The possibilities are endless with this mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

As a DnD RPG, Baldur's Gate 3 is all about creating a party of varied characters and setting out on a grand adventure. By default, however, the game limits players to just 4 party members, including the protagonist. Given the number of recruitable Origin characters, custom hirelings, and other NPCs, players can have a hard time choosing.

But worry not, as the Party Limit Begone mod removes this restriction. With it, players have up to 16 characters in their party. This mod also increases the multiplayer limit to 8 players over 4. While useful, it is definitely game-breaking from both a balance and design standpoint, so be vary of the issues the mod can pose before installing it.

3) Increased Carry Weight

More carrying space is always useful (Image via Nexus Mods)

Baldur's Gate 3 features an inventory system similar to Divinity Original Sin 2. Players will collect and store loot here. However, there is a weight limit to bear in mind, which is influenced by the Strength stat. As such, players could find their glass cannon characters, like Wizards, encumbered by heavier items.

To solve this, the Carry Weight Increased mod allows tweaking parameters to desired settings. So players can set the multiplier, which is Strength times 15 by default, up to 9000. This max capacity should allow virtually infinite pocket space to store whatever, wherever, and whenever.

2) Transmog

Now players need not compromise fashion for gameplay (Image via Nexus Mods)

With a variety of loot and gear to discover and equip in Baldur's Gate 3, players will have to strategically choose the best picks to maximize the effectiveness of their characters. However, this can result in some hilarious wardrobe malfunction scenarios with mismatched outfits.

Many RPGs have a transmog option to fix this, but it is oddly missing from Baldur's Gate 3. A modder has fixed this issue by incorporating a Transmog system. This allows users to equip the gear they want while layering on the aesthetics of another. This grants them buffs while also being stylish.

1) Customizer's Compendium

Be the sculptor of your character (Image via Nexus Mods)

Those who are dissatisfied with the base character creator, look no further. Unlike Tav's Hair Salon, the Customizer's Compendium goes above and beyond by overhauling the creation menu. This grants a greater level of flexibility and options over the default selection by Larian Studios.

In simple terms, players have more control over the minute details to make their character just how they want. Additions include greater skin tones, eye options, and even new ear shapes.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now for PC and is headed to PS5 on September 6, 2023.