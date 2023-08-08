Baldur's Gate 3 inventory management and item selling guide

Inventory management is one of the most essential aspects of your adventures in Baldur's Gate 3. While your companions can carry many items, you'll eventually run out of space. Moreover, every item has a certain weight, and each character can carry up to a limit. Once you surpass that number, an encumbered status will be put on that character, slowing them down.

Moreover, you can also sell many of the items to the vendors found all over Baldur's Gate 3. Doing so will not only allow you to get in-game gold, but you can also barter your wares to get better items. This could be consumables or better weapons that make your characters much more potent. Inventory management will be crucial whether you're a beginner or someone deep into your save. You'll need to know what to keep and sell to ensure that.

Best inventory management tips and tricks in Baldur's Gate 3

Selling your wares isn't the only important task for effective inventory management. You'll also need to take some basic steps to ensure that none of your members are encumbered.

Don't hoard your items in the inventory of a single character.

Spread all your items across all four members of your squad. This applies to consumables, weapons, and armor.

Understand the difference between the types of every item - general and mission items are different, and you should preserve the latter.

Once you have done these steps, the part of deciding what to sell and keep comes next.

How to sell items in Baldur's Gate 3?

Selling items is easy, as all you need to do is find a vendor. Depending on who it is, you'll get several dialogue options, and one will allow you to check their goods.

You can either barter your wares for some of theirs or opt for direct trade (when you buy or sell, you'll give or receive the stated amount of gold).

Here are the best items you could sell:

Any duplicate piece of weapons.

Any duplicate piece of armor.

Any piece of weapon/armor that you're not using.

Any piece of clothing that you're no longer using.

Weapons/armor that your characters aren't proficient with.

Rare pieces of equipment that have fallen off in levels.

Junk-like cups, plates, etc., which have no actual use in Baldur's Gate 3.

Precious treasures like ingots, which can fetch a lot of gold.

You could also sell dispensable consumables like magic spells. However, they don't have much weight and can sometimes be handy.