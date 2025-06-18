Are bots available in Splitgate 2?

Bots and Splitgate 2 are two words you’ll hear together a lot these days, especially if you’ve jumped into the fast-paced arena shooter recently. With Splitgate 2, players are left wondering if they're really squaring off against real opponents every time or if some of them actually bots in disguise.

The game’s 4v4 format and lightning-fast gunplay make it tough to tell, even for seasoned veterans. Despite Splitgate 2's excellent matchmaking, more and more users are questioning — and occasionally getting irritated — if their allies are being generated by artificial intelligence.

Read on to learn more about the situation and see how bots are utilized in Splitgate 2.

Are there bots in Splitgate 2?

The short answer? Yes, but not in the way you'd expect.

As per 1047 Games, the creators of Splitgate 2, bots are included in the initial experience during the game. As soon as you've finished the tutorial, your first match is sure to be against bots. It's not a glitch or a filler strategy, it's a planned step to ease new players into the game. That first bot match is a testing ground to play around with weapons, movement techniques, and battle tactics before facing real players head-to-head.

Once that first match is done, the computer-controlled characters aren't really a part of normal gameplay, unless something unforeseen happens in a game.

One of those is if one player quits in the middle of a game. In that scenario, Splitgate 2 employs bot backfill to balance teams. A bot will sit in for the absent player temporarily to uphold the 4v4 format.

Although this sounds like a good temporary solution, it's not without issues. There have been instances of games beginning with bots playing for certain players, even if the game was meant to be populated by humans. These situations are likely to be resolved in future patches, and the developers have since confirmed the problem.

But not everyone is persuaded. On Reddit and similar community forums, players are complaining that bot backfill in Splitgate 2 is more annoying than beneficial. With the small team size, a lone bot can significantly swing the momentum of a game. If you're the only person on a team full of computer-controlled characters, it feels like the odds are stacked against you from the start. In a game where seconds and shots count, the gap may be irritating.

Apart from these glitches, the developers are still taking feedback from the community and modifying the backfill and matchmaking system. Players can look forward to tweaks that limit unnecessary bot insertion and stabilize team compositions.

