Are Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone servers down? How to check (January 26)

On January 26, a connectivity drop was reported across several Call of Duty titles. They include Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Vanguard and Warzone. Players are still waiting for a solution on this issue.

Multiplayer is one of the USPs of the COD franchise. The multiplayer mode has kept fans of the series hooked through different titles. It's what keeps the revenue flowing and the base involved. Hence, a connectivity drop is a cause for grave concern.

Downdetector @downdetector User reports indicate Call of Duty is having problems since 2:48 AM EST. downdetector.com/status/call-of… RT if you're also having problems #CallofDutydown User reports indicate Call of Duty is having problems since 2:48 AM EST. downdetector.com/status/call-of… RT if you're also having problems #CallofDutydown

Call of Duty servers experience connectivity issues

This issue manifests uniquely in different titles. Black Ops III has lost connectivity on Xbox One and Windows, while Vanguard and Warzone are offline on all platforms.

Activision's website states that they are currently experiencing connectivity issues and that the incident is under investigation. There has been no update on the situation as of yet.

The COD servers are down (Image via Activision)

How to check the connectivity status

There are a couple of options to motion the server status. The best source is the Activision Online Services Support Website. The process is not complex. Select the game and click 'Refresh' beneath. Players can also report an outage by clicking the 'Let us Know' button.

The Activision Support Twitter account is another official source to keep track of game-related issues. Players should ideally follow Sledgehammer Games and Call of Duty handles for updates about the game.

Third-party websites such as Down Detector also track major issues across various titles. However, this is not an official source. Players should consider all information from third-party sites as speculative.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should routinely keep checking the sources above for up-to-date status. Last year, Black Ops: Cold War also experienced a similar server issue. Players are advised to expect interruptions in multiplayer mode.

Edited by Srijan Sen