Are there Invincibility Frames (I-frames) in Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 is the latest FromSoftware entry that has left many in the gaming community curious about the presence of Invincibility Frames. These frames, often called I-frames, are when your character or the enemy does not take certain damage. This occurs when they temporarily disable their hitbox or are invulnerable.

In FromSoftware’s souls-like titles, your character would get I-frames when they would either dash, dodge roll, or get items that would make them impervious to attacks if the specific criteria are met.

With Armored Core 6 coming with the Assault Boost and the Quick Boost mechanic, many wonder if these mechanics will allow them to have I-frames and be invulnerable to attacks when they are in the boost animation.

Does Armored Core 6 have I-frames?

Well, this bit of information might come as a shock to souls-borne veterans, but Armored Core 6 does not have any form of I-frames or invulnerability windows that you will be able to exploit. This is true for all previous Armored Core titles as well, and while being FromSoftware’s oldest IP, none of the AC games championed Invincibility Frames to any degree.

Assault Boost and Quick Boost will help minimize the damage you get by dodging away from enemy hitboxes. However, unlike in Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, you cannot escape through the attack.

Is it possible to do no-hit runs in Armored Core 6?

Due to the lack of I-frames, it’s unlikely that players will be able to do no-hit runs in FromSoftware’s latest title. You will have a lot of incoming projectiles, missiles, and a barrage of bullets that track coming your way. Hence, it’s pretty difficult to avoid damage and getting hit.

No-hit runs have been a staple challenge for many Soulsborne veterans, with some players going as far as to do no-hit and no-weapon runs, thereby upping the difficulty of the challenge.

Armored Core 6’s core mechanic will not easily allow no-hit runs, and mechanics like Quick Boost will help mitigate much of the damage by helping you create distance from the enemy attack.

The Plasma Shield launcher back unit can also mitigate damage, but that weapon will frequently overheat when used too much, and you are bound to get hit by stray bullets afterward.