Are PlayStation games coming to Xbox? Sony's new plan explained

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:40 GMT
PlayStation games
PlayStation Games might lose their exclusive status (Image via Xbox, Sucker Punch)

Sony might be looking forward to expanding its vast array of PlayStation games to its long-time competitor, Microsoft's Xbox platform. Console exclusivity is slowly dying, and the upcoming days will determine what the Japanese conglomerate plans on doing with its video game IPs. Microsoft has already started releasing its games on the PlayStation 5, and from the looks of it, Sony might also do the same with Xbox.

Ad

A recent job posting on Greenhouse hints at the fact that more PlayStation titles are heading to the Xbox, and the long-running console war might finally be coming to an end.

Sony might go multiplatform in the future with PlayStation games, even bringing them to Xbox

A recent job post on the Greenhouse website has opened room for speculation about whether Sony plans to take its video games to Xbox. The job application is for a Senior Director role for the Multiplatform and Account Management division of PlayStation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

A key sentence on the job posting hints at the possibility that Sony is planning to bring its PS5 exclusive titles to Xbox, among other platforms:

"Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management, you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile."
Ad

PlayStation has already started the process, as Arrowhead's Helldivers 2 is set to release on Xbox on August 26, 2025; it was previously exclusive to only Sony's console and PC. Now, from the looks of it, more games from PS5's catalog will be making their way to leave their exclusive status.

youtube-cover
Ad

Sony has yet to officially make any statement regarding whether it will take a multiplatform approach with its exclusive PlayStation games, but it is certainly in the company's plans. Even Microsoft has been moving forward with leaving behind exclusivity, as multiple Xbox titles are now available on the PS5, including 2024's Hellblade 2, finally ready to be released on the console on August 12, 2025.

Multiple PlayStation games are already available on PC, but from the looks of it, some will also become available on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Sony's multiplatform approach also includes mobile as of now, but it is unclear to what extent games will be available for your phones.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications