Are PlayStation games coming to Xbox? Sony's new plan explained

Sony might be looking forward to expanding its vast array of PlayStation games to its long-time competitor, Microsoft's Xbox platform. Console exclusivity is slowly dying, and the upcoming days will determine what the Japanese conglomerate plans on doing with its video game IPs. Microsoft has already started releasing its games on the PlayStation 5, and from the looks of it, Sony might also do the same with Xbox.

A recent job posting on Greenhouse hints at the fact that more PlayStation titles are heading to the Xbox, and the long-running console war might finally be coming to an end.

Sony might go multiplatform in the future with PlayStation games, even bringing them to Xbox

A recent job post on the Greenhouse website has opened room for speculation about whether Sony plans to take its video games to Xbox. The job application is for a Senior Director role for the Multiplatform and Account Management division of PlayStation.

A key sentence on the job posting hints at the possibility that Sony is planning to bring its PS5 exclusive titles to Xbox, among other platforms:

"Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management, you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile."

PlayStation has already started the process, as Arrowhead's Helldivers 2 is set to release on Xbox on August 26, 2025; it was previously exclusive to only Sony's console and PC. Now, from the looks of it, more games from PS5's catalog will be making their way to leave their exclusive status.

Sony has yet to officially make any statement regarding whether it will take a multiplatform approach with its exclusive PlayStation games, but it is certainly in the company's plans. Even Microsoft has been moving forward with leaving behind exclusivity, as multiple Xbox titles are now available on the PS5, including 2024's Hellblade 2, finally ready to be released on the console on August 12, 2025.

Multiple PlayStation games are already available on PC, but from the looks of it, some will also become available on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Sony's multiplatform approach also includes mobile as of now, but it is unclear to what extent games will be available for your phones.

