Are PUBG Mobile and BGMI the same?

PUBG Mobile and BGMI are two prominent battle royale offerings that have captured the attention of mobile gaming fans. Interestingly, some of them think these titles are the same. However, that's not the case despite their similarities. This article will provide a look into what makes both titles seem alike and what their differences are, offering insight into their gaming mechanics, development, and unique features.

That way, one can acquire a full picture of the things both titles have to offer. With that in mind, here is why Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG: Battlegrounds aren't the same.

Exploring the similarities and differences between PUBG Mobile and BGMI

Similarities

Gameplay mechanics are among the most striking similarities between PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Both fall under the battle royale genre, where players are placed on a vast map and fight until only one individual or a team remains standing. The main goal in these games is to survive till the match's end.

Both games are quite identical in terms of weaponry and equipment too. To obtain an advantage over their opponents, players can choose from a variety of guns, grenades, armor, and other equipment.

PUBG Mobile and BGMI share the same gameplay concepts as well, such as a diminishing play zone and blue circle. To avoid being eliminated, players must constantly be on the move and adapt to the shifting surroundings.

Differences

There are, however, some significant differences between PUBG Mobile and BGMI. The most major distinction is in-game ownership and management. While Tencent Games created and published the former, Krafton developed and released the latter.

PUBG was banned in India in 2020 due to some concerns raised by the country's government. This is why there was a change in management regarding who made and released BGMI. In other words, this alteration came in response to the government's concerns and to ensure compliance with local rules and regulations.

Another major distinction is the emphasis on localization in BGMI. Krafton's game was created exclusively for the Indian market, with a lot of content made to cater to this nation's players' preferences and to better fit its cultural theme. In-game content, events, and collaborations with Indian celebrities and influencers are all part of this.

BGMI's localization efforts aim to provide players of this country with a more engaging and relatable gaming experience.

History of these two games

LightSpeed and Quantum Studio, a part of the Chinese video game corporation Tencent Games, developed and distributed PUBG Mobile. It was published in 2018 and soon became a worldwide sensation, attracting millions of players worldwide.

To cater exclusively to the Indian market, PUBG Corporation collaborated with the South Korean gaming company Krafton to create BGMI. This title was released in July 2021 as a successor to PUBG Mobile. The game was modified to serve Indian rules and to address data security and user privacy issues.

Furthermore, this title implemented tougher data privacy and security safeguards. User data is held on servers in India and Singapore, ensuring that the country's data protection rules are followed. This was a big issue in the PUBG Mobile ban, and BGMI's emphasis on data security hopes to alleviate those fears and develop trust among Indian players.

